Stuart Young to Replace Dr Keith Rowley as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago
Dr Keith Rowley expressed confidence in Stuart Young and said that he is competent enough to take up the roles and responsibilities of Prime Minister.
1 hour ago
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visits new Dominica Grammar School site
During a visit to the Dominica Grammar School construction site, PM Skerrit outlined the progress of the project, which will provide state-of-the-art facilities to foster academic excellence and holistic development when completed in June.
9 hours ago
West Indies Cricket Team arrives in Pakistan after 18-year wait for historic 2-match test series
West Indies Cricket team will begin their tour with a three-day practice match against Pakistan from 10th – 12th January at Islamabad Club.
10 hours ago
Prime Minister’s New Year’s Grand Gala celebrates St Kitts and Nevis' past achievements and vision for 2025
Canada donates PPE kits to St Kitts and Nevis
On November 13, St Kitts and Nevis received a donation of PPE kits (personal protective equipment) from the Government of Canada. The PPE would help with the efforts to keep healthcare workers safe from COVID-19 in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. The Government of Canada through the PAHO gave St Kitts and Nevis, […]
