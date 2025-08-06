St Kitts and Nevis Announces Calendar for 42nd Independence Anniversary Celebrations

Several cultural, sporting, and national pride events are set to take place across August, September, and October.

St Kitts and Nevis: The 42nd independence Anniversary celebrations calendar has been announced by the government of St Kitts and Nevis. The celebration of the event for this year began on Friday, August 1, with a memorial church service to commemorate the lives of the victims of the MV Christena Disaster, which happened in 1970.

Several cultural, sporting and national pride events have been scheduled for August, September, and October. The renowned Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournaments from August 14 to 21 will also be part of these celebrations. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, Saint Lucia Kings, and Barbados Royals.

The "CONVERSATIONS: Reflections & The Way Forward" will feature weekly discussions on matters of utmost importance to the nation. First episode of the series will air on August 19 on the topic - food security. Other subjects to be covered during the course of the series include issues of international collaborations, redefining tourism, and fighting violence through public health.

42nd Independence Anniversary - Full Calendar