St Kitts and Nevis Announces Calendar for 42nd Independence Anniversary Celebrations
Several cultural, sporting, and national pride events are set to take place across August, September, and October.
6th of August 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: The 42nd independence Anniversary celebrations calendar has been announced by the government of St Kitts and Nevis. The celebration of the event for this year began on Friday, August 1, with a memorial church service to commemorate the lives of the victims of the MV Christena Disaster, which happened in 1970.
Several cultural, sporting and national pride events have been scheduled for August, September, and October. The renowned Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournaments from August 14 to 21 will also be part of these celebrations. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, Saint Lucia Kings, and Barbados Royals.
The "CONVERSATIONS: Reflections & The Way Forward" will feature weekly discussions on matters of utmost importance to the nation. First episode of the series will air on August 19 on the topic - food security. Other subjects to be covered during the course of the series include issues of international collaborations, redefining tourism, and fighting violence through public health.
42nd Independence Anniversary - Full Calendar
- August 27: National Colors Day #1 (Green)
- August 30: Tree Planting Day & Competition with theme “Growing Towards 45 and Beyond
- September 1: New school Term Begins
- September 5: National Colors Day #2 (Red)
- September 5–11: Cabinet School Visits (East, West & Basseterre Zones)
- September 6: Gender Affairs Independence Sporting Competition
- September 7: Gender Affairs Grill Master Competition
- September 9: PM's Lecture Series (27th Edition)
- September 10–11: Continued Cabinet Visits & Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony
- September 12: National Colors Day #3
- September 13–20: Taste SKN Week, CARICOM Food Fair & Caribbean Wellness Walk
- September 14: National Service & Gratitude Gospel Concert
- September 15: National Fruit Day
- September 16: National Heroes Day Observances
- September 17: High School & CFBC Cabinet Visits
- September 18: Patriotic Day, Patriotic Fair, Schools’ Treat & Governor-General’s Cocktail
- September 19: National Colors Day #4 (White) & Independence Day Parade September 20: Charlestown Secondary School 75th Anniversary Production & Trade Union Boat Ride
- September 25: Primary School Independence Elocution Prelims & Five For Fun Finals
- September 26: National Colors Day #5 (Black), National Youth Rally, Drill Competition & Elocution Contest
- September 27: Brimstone Hill Independence Run, Floral & Food Display & School Gala
- September 29: Opening of Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) 2025
- October 9: Finals Primary School Independence Elocution
- October 26: Night of Dance
