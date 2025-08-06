St Kitts and Nevis Announces Calendar for 42nd Independence Anniversary Celebrations

Several cultural, sporting, and national pride events are set to take place across August, September, and October.

6th of August 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The 42nd independence Anniversary celebrations calendar has been announced by the government of St Kitts and Nevis. The celebration of the event for this year began on Friday, August 1, with a memorial church service to commemorate the lives of the victims of the MV Christena Disaster, which happened in 1970.

Several cultural, sporting and national pride events have been scheduled for August, September, and October. The renowned Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournaments from August 14 to 21 will also be part of these celebrations. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, Saint Lucia Kings, and Barbados Royals.

The "CONVERSATIONS: Reflections & The Way Forward" will feature weekly discussions on matters of utmost importance to the nation. First episode of the series will air on August 19 on the topic - food security. Other subjects to be covered during the course of the series include issues of international collaborations, redefining tourism, and fighting violence through public health.

42nd Independence Anniversary - Full Calendar

  • August 27: National Colors Day #1 (Green)
  • August 30: Tree Planting Day & Competition with theme “Growing Towards 45 and Beyond
  • September 1: New school Term Begins 
  • September 5: National Colors Day #2 (Red) 
  • September 5–11: Cabinet School Visits (East, West & Basseterre Zones)
  • September 6: Gender Affairs Independence Sporting Competition 
  • September 7: Gender Affairs Grill Master Competition
  • September 9: PM's Lecture Series (27th Edition)
  • September 10–11: Continued Cabinet Visits & Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony 
  • September 12: National Colors Day #3 
  • September 13–20: Taste SKN Week, CARICOM Food Fair & Caribbean Wellness Walk 
  • September 14: National Service & Gratitude Gospel Concert 
  • September 15: National Fruit Day 
  • September 16: National Heroes Day Observances
  • September 17: High School & CFBC Cabinet Visits 
  • September 18: Patriotic Day, Patriotic Fair, Schools’ Treat & Governor-General’s Cocktail
  • September 19: National Colors Day #4 (White) & Independence Day Parade September 20: Charlestown Secondary School 75th Anniversary Production & Trade Union Boat Ride
  • September 25: Primary School Independence Elocution Prelims & Five For Fun Finals
  • September 26: National Colors Day #5 (Black), National Youth Rally, Drill Competition & Elocution Contest
  • September 27: Brimstone Hill Independence Run, Floral & Food Display & School Gala
  • September 29: Opening of Caribbean Week of Agriculture (CWA) 2025
  • October 9: Finals Primary School Independence Elocution
  • October 26: Night of Dance 
Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Second Kittitian added to West Indies Test squad against England, another Louis brother. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Second Kittitian added to West Indies Test squad against England, another Louis brother

26th of June 2024

Murders drop by 20%, tally now 65 in Jamaica. (Credits: Jamaica Gleaner, Facebook)

JCF records 20% decline in murders, Jamaica

30th of January 2024

NRI victims demand action against Real Estate firm Daws & Kahlon in Zirakpur land mafia || picture courtesy : google

NRI victims demand action against Real Estate firm Daws & Kahlon in Zirakpur land mafia

19th of May 2023

Saint Lucia: Health Ministry receives 80 vaccine carriers from PAHO Picture Courtesy: Government of Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: Health Ministry receives 80 vaccine carriers from PAHO

30th of December 2022

Caribbean leaders congratulated Barbados for becoming a republic state

1st of December 2021

Hansle Parchment wins gold in 110 m hurdles for Jamaica

Hansle Parchment wins gold in 110 m hurdles for Jamaica

6th of August 2021

Trinidad and Tobago receives 16,000 vaccines from St Vincent and the Grenadines

21st of May 2021

St Kitts and Nevis set to host 2026 AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum

26th of June 2025