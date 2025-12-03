Belize: Family reports tomb vandalism in Carmelita Village; Police launch investigation

The victim's aunt informed him that a video recorded the previous day showed a villager known as “Tatun” removing items from the tomb of their relative, John Harris.

3rd of December 2025

Belize: A family in Carmelita Village of Orange Walk Town, reported an incident to the police, stating that the tomb of their loved one was damaged. The case was reported on Saturday, November 29, 2025. 

A 55-year old retired laborer, received a phone call from his aunt earlier that morning, who told him that a video was taken the day before the incident took place. She explained that in the video, a young man from the village, who is known as “Tatun,” is seen to be taking out items from the tomb of their relative John Harris.

The young man lifted a pillow and cement flowers from the grave. Hen then threw them on the ground violently. The complainant said he recognized the man as they have known each other for over 20 years. It was also reported that the suspect has been displaying atypical behavior for the past five years.

Later that morning, the complainant and his aunt went to the cemetery. They saw the damage with their own eyes. A pillow, which was valued at $500 BZD, was broken into many pieces. The cement flowers, which had an estimated value of $120 BZD, were also destroyed. The total damage was $620 BZD.

The family gave the police a legal statement and also submitted the video evidence. At the scene, the police took photos of the damaged grave and launched an in-depth investigation into the case. The GPS also noted the locations.

