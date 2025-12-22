Belize: Two robbers killed during Santa Elena Heist

The security guard fired his revolver, fatally wounding one suspect and injuring another, who managed to reach the hospital for treatment.

22nd of December 2025

Belize: The residents of Santa Elena Town in Cayo District are in shock in connection to a robbery that left a person dead on December 20. A similar case took place 12 years ago which also resulted in the death of the suspect. This robbery has raised security concerns among the citizens over the increase in crime during the Christmas season.

According to police reports, two cousins and a third accomplice attempted to rob Anna’s Supermarket at about 8:25 am. The security guard on duty attempted to fight the robbers who had 3 weapons - a gun and two machetes. He then fired his .38 special revolver to kill the first suspect. The second robber was shot by the guard in his forehead. He left via a passing vehicle as he sustained a shoulder injury.

Despite the injury, he managed to reach the hospital and receive proper medical care. Police started investigating the case and handed over the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, despite knowing that no charges will be filed. The two deceased suspects have been identified as cousins - Aaron Hoil (25) and Isvi Hoil (20) from Santa Elena Town. 

The robbery in 2013 followed 2 different cases - a police encounter 3 months before in Santa Elena and six weeks after some robbers killed a security guard in San Ignacio. 

The robbery case on December 20 was the second one in town. The first one occurred two days prior at Tropigas. Police shared that a business owner fatally shot and killed one of the two robbers, identified as 21-year old Zeldon Thompson, trying to rob his company. The other suspect is said to have fled the scene.

Locals are appreciating the security guard’s courage. Shanda Garbutt shared on Facebook, “That dead criminal made the decision to be a criminal, being a criminal has consequences, one of those consequences is being shot dead. No pity for the decision made by the criminal.”

