Tobago launches year-long festival calendar to showcase culture, sport and nightlife

Trinidad and Tobago: The official calendar of festivals from March to December has been launched for the Caribbean island of Tobago. It features sports events, cultural parties, harvest festivals, and weekly nightlife activities.

Officials explained that the calendar will give visitors and residents an opportunity in planning ahead and experience the island’s culture and community life. The calendar starts with major events taking place in March 2026.

Harvest - The month starts with many traditional harvest festivals. In Tobago villages, there are community celebrations that showcase local food, music, and culture. The harvest festival season began on March 1 in Mt. St. George.

Another harvest celebration took place on March 8 in Mason Hall, with a third one scheduled for March 22 in Roxborough.

Sporting - Sports events are also a major part of the March schedule. It features the Above Average Fitness Triathlon, scheduled for March 21 in Buccoo. The event tests the endurance and fitness of the participants. In addition, the Glamorgan Youth Foundation will host sporting events on March 15.

Community & Culture - Cultural and Community Gatherings events are also scheduled for March. It features the Moriah Moravian Missionary Lovefest, set to take place on March 29. It is known for its great spiritual and community involvement.

Weekly nightlife - It includes legendary Sunday School in Buccoo, Sunset Jazz at Mt. Irvine, or Karaoke at Jade Monkey and Moon Over Water Bar!.

Major Events in 2026

There are a number of major festivals scheduled throughout the year. The Tobago Heritage Festival is set to take place later in the year, commencing on July 16. It is a celebration of the shared history and traditions on the island.

Food lovers will be able to attend the Tobago Blue Food Festival on October 18. It is a celebration of food and the creativity involved in preparing dishes such as dasheen. The Tobago Carnival will take place from October 30 until November 1. It includes costumes and very lively street parties.

Calendar of Events

March 2026

Sunday School (Weekly Event)

Day: Sundays

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Paris Bar, Buccoo

Reggae and R&B Nights (Weekly Event)

Day: Sundays

Time: 8:00 PM

Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

Karaoke Night (Weekly Event)

Day: Sundays

Location: Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

Pan & Roast (Weekly Event)

Day: Mondays

Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

Karaoke Tuesdays (Weekly Event)

Day: Tuesdays

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

Sunset Jazz (Weekly Event)

Day: Wednesdays

Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

Jade Monkey Karaoke (Weekly Event)

Day: Wednesdays

Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

Bonfire Nights (Weekly Event)

Day: Saturdays

Location: Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

SNL (Saturday Night Live) (Weekly Event)

Day: Saturdays

Time: 9:00 PM

Location: Barcode, Scarborough

Mix and Mingle (Weekly Event)

Day: Saturdays

Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

Glamorgan Youth Foundation Sporting Event

Type: Sporting

Date: March 15

Location: Richmond

Above Average Fitness Triathlon

Type: Triathlon

Date: March 21

Location: Buccoo

Roxborough Methodist Church Harvest

Type: Church Harvest

Date: March 22

Location: Roxborough Methodist Church

Moriah Moravian Church Missionary Lovefest

Type: Church Festival

Date: March 29

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Moriah Moravian Church

April 2026

Scarborough Fishermen Festival

Type: Fisherman’s Festival

Date: April 3

Location: TBC

Brunch Burn Bachannal

Type: Cooler Inclusive Food & Music Event

Date: April 4

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Healing Garden

Anchor Up

Type: Boat Regatta and Beach Party

Date: April 4 Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

Montgomery Moravian Church Missionary Festival

Type: Church Festival

Date: April 5

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Montgomery Moravian Church, Bethel

Easter Monday Mt. Pleasant Family Day / Goat Races

Type: Sporting / Cultural Event

Date: April 6

Location: Mt. Pleasant

Easter Tuesday Buccoo Goat and Crab Races

Type: Sporting / Cultural Event

Date: April 7

Location: Buccoo Integrated Facility

Bon Accord St. Francis Anglican Church Harvest

Type: Church Harvest

Date: April 8

Location: Bon Accord / Canaan

Goodwood Methodist Church Harvest

Type: Church Harvest

Date: April 26

Location: Goodwood Methodist Church

Agri Tourism Fest and Bullet Run

Type: Community Event

Date: TBA

Time: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Argyle