Tobago launches year-long festival calendar to showcase culture, sport and nightlife

Officials say the calendar will allow visitors and residents to plan ahead and experience Tobago’s culture, community events and vibrant island life.

11th of March 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: The official calendar of festivals from March to December has been launched for the Caribbean island of Tobago. It features sports events, cultural parties, harvest festivals, and weekly nightlife activities.

Officials explained that the calendar will give visitors and residents an opportunity in planning ahead and experience the island’s culture and community life. The calendar starts with major events taking place in March 2026.

Harvest - The month starts with many traditional harvest festivals. In Tobago villages, there are community celebrations that showcase local food, music, and culture. The harvest festival season began on March 1 in Mt. St. George. 

Another harvest celebration took place on March 8 in Mason Hall, with a third one scheduled for March 22 in Roxborough. 

Sporting - Sports events are also a major part of the March schedule. It features the Above Average Fitness Triathlon, scheduled for March 21 in Buccoo. The event tests the endurance and fitness of the participants. In addition, the Glamorgan Youth Foundation will host sporting events on March 15.

Community & Culture - Cultural and Community Gatherings events are also scheduled for March. It features the Moriah Moravian Missionary Lovefest, set to take place on March 29. It is known for its great spiritual and community involvement.

Weekly nightlife - It includes legendary Sunday School in Buccoo, Sunset Jazz at Mt. Irvine, or Karaoke at Jade Monkey and Moon Over Water Bar!.

Major Events in 2026

There are a number of major festivals scheduled throughout the year. The Tobago Heritage Festival is set to take place later in the year, commencing on July 16. It is a celebration of the shared history and traditions on the island.

Food lovers will be able to attend the Tobago Blue Food Festival on October 18. It is a celebration of food and the creativity involved in preparing dishes such as dasheen. The Tobago Carnival will take place from October 30 until November 1. It includes costumes and very lively street parties.

Calendar of Events

March 2026

  • Sunday School (Weekly Event) 

Day: Sundays 

Time: 8:00 PM 

Location: Paris Bar, Buccoo 

  • Reggae and R&B Nights (Weekly Event)

Day: Sundays 

Time: 8:00 PM 

Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Karaoke Night (Weekly Event)

Day: Sundays 

Location: Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

  • Pan & Roast (Weekly Event)

Day: Mondays 

Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

  • Karaoke Tuesdays (Weekly Event)

Day: Tuesdays 

Time: 6:00 PM 

Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine 

  • Sunset Jazz (Weekly Event)

Day: Wednesdays 

Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine 

  • Jade Monkey Karaoke (Weekly Event)

Day: Wednesdays 

Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point 

  • Bonfire Nights (Weekly Event)

Day: Saturdays 

Location: Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect 

  • SNL (Saturday Night Live) (Weekly Event)

Day: Saturdays 

Time: 9:00 PM 

Location: Barcode, Scarborough 

  • Mix and Mingle (Weekly Event)

Day: Saturdays 

Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point 

  • Glamorgan Youth Foundation Sporting Event 

Type: Sporting 

Date: March 15 

Location: Richmond 

  • Above Average Fitness Triathlon 

Type: Triathlon 

Date: March 21 

Location: Buccoo 

  • Roxborough Methodist Church Harvest 

Type: Church Harvest 

Date: March 22 

Location: Roxborough Methodist Church 

  • Moriah Moravian Church Missionary Lovefest 

Type: Church Festival 

Date: March 29 

Time: 3:00 PM 

Location: Moriah Moravian Church

April 2026

  • Sunday School 

Type: Weekly Event (Sundays) 

Time: 8:00 PM 

Location: Paris Bar, Buccoo

  • Reggae and R&B Nights 

Type: Weekly Event (Sundays) 

Time: 8:00 PM 

Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Karaoke Night 

Type: Weekly Event (Sundays) 

Location: Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

  • Pan & Roast 

Type: Weekly Event (Mondays)

Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine 

  • Karaoke Tuesdays 

Type: Weekly Event (Tuesdays) 

Time: 6:00 PM 

Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

  • Sunset Jazz 

Type: Weekly Event (Wednesdays) 

Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

  • Jade Monkey Karaoke 

Type: Weekly Event (Wednesdays) 

Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Bonfire Night 

Type: Weekly Event (Saturdays) 

Location: Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect 

  • SNL (Saturday Night Live) 

Type: Weekly Event (Saturdays) 

Time: 9:00 PM 

Location: Barcode, Scarborough 

  • Mix and Mingle 

Type: Weekly Event (Saturdays) 

Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Scarborough Fishermen Festival 

Type: Fisherman’s Festival 

Date: April 3 

Location: TBC 

  • Brunch Burn Bachannal 

Type: Cooler Inclusive Food & Music Event 

Date: April 4 

Time: 2:00 PM 

Location: Healing Garden 

  • Anchor Up 

Type: Boat Regatta and Beach Party 

Date: April 4 Time: 2:00 PM 

Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

  • Montgomery Moravian Church Missionary Festival 

Type: Church Festival 

Date: April 5 

Time: 3:00 PM 

Location: Montgomery Moravian Church, Bethel 

  • Easter Monday Mt. Pleasant Family Day / Goat Races 

Type: Sporting / Cultural Event 

Date: April 6 

Location: Mt. Pleasant 

  • Easter Tuesday Buccoo Goat and Crab Races 

Type: Sporting / Cultural Event 

Date: April 7 

Location: Buccoo Integrated Facility

  • Bon Accord St. Francis Anglican Church Harvest 

Type: Church Harvest 

Date: April 8 

Location: Bon Accord / Canaan

  • Goodwood Methodist Church Harvest 

Type: Church Harvest 

Date: April 26 

Location: Goodwood Methodist Church

  • Agri Tourism Fest and Bullet Run 

Type: Community Event 

Date: TBA 

Time: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM 

Location: Argyle

Ana Allen

