Tobago launches year-long festival calendar to showcase culture, sport and nightlife
Officials say the calendar will allow visitors and residents to plan ahead and experience Tobago’s culture, community events and vibrant island life.
11th of March 2026
Trinidad and Tobago: The official calendar of festivals from March to December has been launched for the Caribbean island of Tobago. It features sports events, cultural parties, harvest festivals, and weekly nightlife activities.
Officials explained that the calendar will give visitors and residents an opportunity in planning ahead and experience the island’s culture and community life. The calendar starts with major events taking place in March 2026.
Harvest - The month starts with many traditional harvest festivals. In Tobago villages, there are community celebrations that showcase local food, music, and culture. The harvest festival season began on March 1 in Mt. St. George.
Another harvest celebration took place on March 8 in Mason Hall, with a third one scheduled for March 22 in Roxborough.
Sporting - Sports events are also a major part of the March schedule. It features the Above Average Fitness Triathlon, scheduled for March 21 in Buccoo. The event tests the endurance and fitness of the participants. In addition, the Glamorgan Youth Foundation will host sporting events on March 15.
Community & Culture - Cultural and Community Gatherings events are also scheduled for March. It features the Moriah Moravian Missionary Lovefest, set to take place on March 29. It is known for its great spiritual and community involvement.
Weekly nightlife - It includes legendary Sunday School in Buccoo, Sunset Jazz at Mt. Irvine, or Karaoke at Jade Monkey and Moon Over Water Bar!.
Major Events in 2026
There are a number of major festivals scheduled throughout the year. The Tobago Heritage Festival is set to take place later in the year, commencing on July 16. It is a celebration of the shared history and traditions on the island.
Food lovers will be able to attend the Tobago Blue Food Festival on October 18. It is a celebration of food and the creativity involved in preparing dishes such as dasheen. The Tobago Carnival will take place from October 30 until November 1. It includes costumes and very lively street parties.
Calendar of Events
March 2026
- Sunday School (Weekly Event)
Day: Sundays
Time: 8:00 PM
Location: Paris Bar, Buccoo
- Reggae and R&B Nights (Weekly Event)
Day: Sundays
Time: 8:00 PM
Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
- Karaoke Night (Weekly Event)
Day: Sundays
Location: Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
- Pan & Roast (Weekly Event)
Day: Mondays
Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine
- Karaoke Tuesdays (Weekly Event)
Day: Tuesdays
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine
- Sunset Jazz (Weekly Event)
Day: Wednesdays
Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine
- Jade Monkey Karaoke (Weekly Event)
Day: Wednesdays
Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
- Bonfire Nights (Weekly Event)
Day: Saturdays
Location: Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
- SNL (Saturday Night Live) (Weekly Event)
Day: Saturdays
Time: 9:00 PM
Location: Barcode, Scarborough
- Mix and Mingle (Weekly Event)
Day: Saturdays
Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
- Glamorgan Youth Foundation Sporting Event
Type: Sporting
Date: March 15
Location: Richmond
- Above Average Fitness Triathlon
Type: Triathlon
Date: March 21
Location: Buccoo
- Roxborough Methodist Church Harvest
Type: Church Harvest
Date: March 22
Location: Roxborough Methodist Church
- Moriah Moravian Church Missionary Lovefest
Type: Church Festival
Date: March 29
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: Moriah Moravian Church
April 2026
- Sunday School
Type: Weekly Event (Sundays)
Time: 8:00 PM
Location: Paris Bar, Buccoo
- Reggae and R&B Nights
Type: Weekly Event (Sundays)
Time: 8:00 PM
Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
- Karaoke Night
Type: Weekly Event (Sundays)
Location: Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
- Pan & Roast
Type: Weekly Event (Mondays)
Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine
- Karaoke Tuesdays
Type: Weekly Event (Tuesdays)
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine
- Sunset Jazz
Type: Weekly Event (Wednesdays)
Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine
- Jade Monkey Karaoke
Type: Weekly Event (Wednesdays)
Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
- Bonfire Night
Type: Weekly Event (Saturdays)
Location: Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
- SNL (Saturday Night Live)
Type: Weekly Event (Saturdays)
Time: 9:00 PM
Location: Barcode, Scarborough
- Mix and Mingle
Type: Weekly Event (Saturdays)
Location: Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
- Scarborough Fishermen Festival
Type: Fisherman’s Festival
Date: April 3
Location: TBC
- Brunch Burn Bachannal
Type: Cooler Inclusive Food & Music Event
Date: April 4
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Healing Garden
- Anchor Up
Type: Boat Regatta and Beach Party
Date: April 4 Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine
- Montgomery Moravian Church Missionary Festival
Type: Church Festival
Date: April 5
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: Montgomery Moravian Church, Bethel
- Easter Monday Mt. Pleasant Family Day / Goat Races
Type: Sporting / Cultural Event
Date: April 6
Location: Mt. Pleasant
- Easter Tuesday Buccoo Goat and Crab Races
Type: Sporting / Cultural Event
Date: April 7
Location: Buccoo Integrated Facility
- Bon Accord St. Francis Anglican Church Harvest
Type: Church Harvest
Date: April 8
Location: Bon Accord / Canaan
- Goodwood Methodist Church Harvest
Type: Church Harvest
Date: April 26
Location: Goodwood Methodist Church
- Agri Tourism Fest and Bullet Run
Type: Community Event
Date: TBA
Time: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Argyle
