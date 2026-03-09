West Indies cricket team to return home after travel disruption in India
The West Indies senior men’s team, stranded in Kolkata since March 1 due to the West Asia crisis, will fly home on a chartered flight alongside the South Africa team on March 10, Cricket West Indies confirmed.
9th of March 2026
The West Indies senior men’s team members and support staff are expected to fly back home on March 10, after they were stuck in India for a couple of days. The team has been unable to travel since March 1, as the West Asia crisis disrupted air travel.
According to ESPNCricinfo, the team has been informed that they will be leaving early on Tuesday. The West Indies players and staff will board a chartered flight along with the South Africa national cricket team. It will take the South African team to Johannesburg and the West Indian team to Antigua and Barbuda.
West Indies have been residing in Kolkata since their defeat against India in the Super Eight match on March 1, while South Africa has not been able to leave Kolkata since their defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final for the T20 World Cup on March 4.
“West Indies and South Africa have received clarity on their travel home from India, with both sides still in Kolkata after being knocked out of the T20 World Cup over the last week. They will leave in the early hours of Tuesday, March 10, on a charter flight to Johannesburg, with West Indies traveling on to Antigua from there,” wrote ESPNCricinfo.
Several changes were made to their travel plans. They were initially meant to leave India on Friday, but the date was pushed back to Sunday. Both the teams are still stuck in Kolkata. At Present, the West Indies team will leave via charter flight on March 10.
Head Coach of the West Indies cricket team, Daren Sammy, has been venting his frustration and concern over the situation by posting on X (formerly Twitter).
I just wanna go home— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 5, 2026
The Cricket West Indies also stayed in close contact with the team. It issued an official statement on their official Instagram page that read, "CWI has remained in constant dialogue with the players, team management, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) since their last match against India.”
It further mentioned, “While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean."
