Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas calls for stronger voice for small island states at Commonwealth retreat in London

Dr Denzil Douglas said the Commonwealth must use its collective voice to support smaller and vulnerable member states, highlighting challenges such as climate change and limited resources.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce, and Consumer Affairs, Dr. Denzil Douglas, arrived in London yesterday evening, March 8, 2026, for 3 days of multilateral and bilateral meetings. It is being held at the Lancaster House in London, with a Retreat from 10:00-13:00 and a formal meeting from 14:00-16:00.

The meetings are a part of the 26th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM), which brings together senior officials and foreign ministers from across the world. All the delegates were welcomed by the representative of the Commonwealth Chair-in-Office, the Minister of Finance of the Independent State of Samoa, Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o.

During the first day of the programme, the Minister attended a special retreat with other foreign ministers and heads of delegation. The event also marked the beginning of the celebrations for Commonwealth Day, which takes place each year on the second Monday in March.

“I arrived in London last evening to begin three days of multilateral and bilateral meetings. Today, I joined fellow Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation for a special retreat under the framework of the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting (CFAMM),” stated Minister Douglas via a Facebook post.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that the Commonwealth nations must stay united to support and promote the interests of all its member nations. He said that countries like St. Kitts and Nevis face unique challenges along with other small and vulnerable states, such as climate change, economic instability, and low resources.

“I also highlighted the importance of consultation and ensuring that every voice around the Commonwealth table is heard,” added The Foreign Affairs Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Commonwealth is a global community of 56 independent countries, which represent a population of around 2.7 billion. Many of the member countries are small states, including the Caribbean nations like St. Kitts and Nevis. The group promotes growth in areas of democracy, economic development, trade, and climate resilience.

The conference also provided ministers the opportunity to discuss global issues and the future direction of the Commonwealth. The discussions centered around how Member countries can cooperate to achieve shared growth and improve multilateral cooperation in an evolving world.

Role in policy making for CHOGM

This meeting in London is also important in determining the agenda for the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), scheduled to take place in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1 to November 4, 2026.

The Foreign Minister was accompanied by Dr. Kevin M. Isaac, the High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis in London, along with Thouvia France, Counsellor at the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission. It will be hosted by Abiola Sunmonu, Adviser and Head of Africa, as the Conference Secretary.

These meetings are expected to focus on sustainable development, climate change and economic growth. St. Kitts and Nevis’ participation in this conference plays an active role in international diplomacy and advocate for the issues of small island developing states.