Guyana: Father and daughter killed in Georgetown car accident, 12-year-old survives

Emergency responders rescued a 12-year-old boy from the overturned vehicle and rushed him to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Guyana: A fatal accident at the Nelson Mandela Avenue Roundabout in Georgetown, on Thursday, March 5, claimed the life of a father and his 15-year-old daughter after their car overturned. Reportedly, they were speedily travelling west along Aubrey Barker Road.

The victims have been identified as Kenneth Johnson and his 15-year-old daughter, Kelly Johnson, both were the residents from 'A' Field, Sophia, East Coast Demerara.

According to the Guyana police reports, the incident took place at around 1:55 a.m., when the father who was driving the motor car PAL 2882, his daughter and a 12-year-old male were travelling west along the Aubrey Barker Road. While they were proceeding further, the father who was driving, started losing his control over the vehicle.

Upon approaching the Nelson Mandela Avenue Roundabout, the driver allegedly lost his full control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn and collided with a concrete median. The car carrying three passengers then overturned several times before coming to a stop on the western parapet of the Nelson Mandela to Eccles inter-link road’s roundabout.

Following the crash, the bystander immediately contacted the police officers and medical officers where on arrival officers found both the father and his 15-year-old daughter who was seated on the front seat with multiple fatal injuries. Responding to which the medical officer checked both of them and pronounced them dead at the scene of the incident.

Upon checking the car further, the emergency responders discovered a 12-year-old male, on the back seat of the wreckage car and rescued him immediately. Then they swiftly transported him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where on arrival doctors initially treated him but he still remains hospitalised in critical condition.

The police officers then arrived at the scene and transported both the dead bodies to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted on both of them to determine the cause of their death.

Since then the officers launched their investigation into the crash, where the investigators noted that the area of the incident had CCTV cameras and they will review the footage as part of their ongoing investigation to know the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigation into the matter is continuing and further information will be provided when available.