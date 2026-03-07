Jamaican Sprinter Kevaughn Goldson Killed in Missouri, Girlfriend Charged with Murder

Jamaica: A young Jamaican athlete, Kevaughn Goldson, was killed at his home in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States. He was allegedly stabbed several times by his girlfriend, Denita Jackson, after their argument turned more heated.

The 23-year old sprinter lived away from his family and had a rising career in athletics. His parents told the media that he was doing great in both school and sports, as he aspired to improve himself and the lives of his family.

"Kevaughn is my oldest grandson and even when he was going to KC (Kingston College) and competing in Champs, people all 'bout have high hopes for him," said Goldson’s 72-year old grandmother, Evlet Smith.

Goldson attended Kingston College in Jamaica, where he was a top student and athlete. His grandmother said that his family and relatives always supported his dreams to become a great person and achieve many things in life. Goldson graduated with 17 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

The sprinter took admission at the Lincoln University in Missouri for higher studies, where he continued to excel both in studies and athletics. “Not because he come from the ghetto meant he had to come out as a product of it,” said Smith.

Goldson’s family and relatives gathered for a nine-night candlelight vigil on Wednesday, March 4, at the corner of Rum and Laws streets, where he lived for his entire life before moving to the US.

According to police officials, Goldson’s girlfriend has been arrested and officially charged for second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the alleged murder of her boyfriend, Goldson. Investigation into the case remains active to determine the motive behind the murder, with the suspect expected to appear before the court soon.