PM Terrance Drew signs visa-free agreement with Ghana during state visit

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has signed the Visa Exemption Agreement at the Jubilee House in Accra, the Republic of Ghana, during an official state visit on Wednesday, 4th March 2026. This agreement is expected to provide easier access and increase travel for the people of the two nations.

The agreement was signed between the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Terrance Drew and the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. It is centered on strengthening people-to-people connections and expanding cultural exchange, and deepening cooperation in key areas, including education, business, tourism, and investment.

This new agreement replaced an older agreement between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Ghana, which was signed in 2018. The past agreement only allowed visa free travel for holders of diplomatic passports, while the new one expanded the rule to also include ordinary passport holders.

The two delegates also entered into a bilateral labor agreement, which allows St. Kitts and Nevis to recruit Ghanaian medical professionals to help strengthen its healthcare sector.

President Mahama said that Ghana will also be a host to St. Kitts and Nevis’ skilled workers, including nurses, teachers, and technical experts. He also described the visa waiver for holders of ordinary passports as a doable and transformational step that will improve their relations, increase tourism, and allow people and businesses to connect more freely from both the countries.

Welcoming ceremony at Jubilee House

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew was greeted at Ghana’s airport by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Ghanaian Parliament on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

PM Drew was officially welcomed at the Jubilee House with a ceremonial parade by the Ghana Air Force on Wednesday. He also reflected on his country’s shared history and its connection with the African nation, stating that it is “a connection rooted in resilience, heritage, and an unbreakable spirit.”

The state visit to the Republic of Ghana included discussions on major areas like education, healthcare, trade, investment, and culture.

Strengthening Africa–Caribbean Cultural Ties

During his visit, Prime Minister Drew also paid tribute to key players in the Pan-African movement. He went to the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Center for Pan African Culture, where he laid a wreath to honor the legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois.

“Standing there was a powerful moment of reflection on our shared history, our struggles, and the cultural bonds that unite the peoples of Africa and the Caribbean. The vision of Pan-Africanism which was championed by Dr. Du Bois continues to inspire us as we work to strengthen cooperation and deepen our connection with the motherland,” said PM Drew via an official Facebook post.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis also paid a visit to Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. He honored Kwame Nkrumah, who was an important figure in the Pan African movement. Dr. Drew spoke of the strong historic ties between the people of Africa and Caribbean regions.

“For us in Saint Kitts and Nevis, the connection to Africa is not distant history, it is living heritage. This visit reminds us of the enduring bonds that tie our peoples together and the responsibility we share to strengthen cooperation, deepen cultural exchange, and build a future grounded in unity and progress,” noted PM Drew.

Dr. Drew also visited the University of Ghana and held discussions to increase collaboration in educational and research sectors, along with academic exchange between the two countries. The development of these partnerships with key Ghanaian institutions will also open more opportunities for the students, teachers, and researchers from St. Kitts and Nevis’ as well as for national development.

“As a government, we remain committed to creating opportunities for our young people and strengthening the knowledge partnerships that will help shape a brighter future for our Federation. Our connection with Ghana continues to grow stronger,” he shared via a Facebook post.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew said that he is creating several opportunities to strengthen the ties between Africa and the Caribbean, as he continues with his State Visit in the Republic of Ghana.