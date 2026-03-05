Dominica upgrades emergency response with new fire trucks

The fully equipped trucks, stationed in Roseau and Portsmouth, are designed to improve response to fires, road accidents and rescue operations across the island.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit announced that the government has presented two new fully-equipped fire trucks to the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services within the Ministry of National Security on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The new trucks will be stationed in Roseau and Portsmouth.

This initiative was aimed at improving the country’s emergency response system. These new and more advanced fire trucks were needed in the country, especially after the latest massive fire incident at George IV Street in Roseau.

The roll out of the new fire trucks was announced by GIS Dominica on their official Facebook page. It stated, “Government has handed over two fully equipped fire trucks to the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services, strengthening emergency response capacity and ensuring more efficient, reliable service to communities.”

Strengthening Emergency Response

They will improve the abilities of firefighters to respond to emergency situations such as structural fires, road traffic accidents, and rescue operations across the island. The new fire trucks are equipped with the latest in fire and rescue technology that meet international standards.

The trucks have been fitted with improved pumping systems and safety gear for the first responders. It also includes jaws of life, for rescuing victims from their vehicles post-collision. Their stationing at Roseau and Portsmouth will also help improve the coverage in the north and south of the island.

This is a part of the administration’s broader plan to modernize emergency services in the country. It is also a testament of the government’s efforts in supporting first responders and the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services.

Minister for National Security of Dominica, Rayburn Blackmoore, said that the government of Dominica is investing in emergency preparedness, along with more fire trucks to arrive by April. The additional fire trucks have been valued at EC$1.5 million.

It is also expected that training would be provided to the firefighters with the introduction of the new vehicles. It will ensure the best use of the vehicles in handling accidents, fires, and natural disasters in Dominica.