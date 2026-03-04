interCaribbean Airways launches non-stop Trinidad–Barbados Service

Barbados also offers culinary experiences, like the traditional Bajan and several fine dining options, making it the perfect destination for food lovers. Visitors can explore the local markets to purchase souvenirs and try hand-made items.

4th of March 2026

Barbados: interCaribbean Airways has launched new non-stop flight services from Trinidad to Barbados from March 9, 2026. It will be operating 4 times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. This new route provides an affordable option for those who are seeking to discover the culture and traditions of the island.

These flight services offer flexible options for short gateways to people, whether for relaxation, shopping, or dining. Passengers can explore local sites, including the UNESCO listed World Heritage Site, Historic Bridgetown and its Garrison. They can also spend their time at the beautiful beaches of Barbados, such as the Carlisle Bay or the Sandy Lane Beach.

Barbados also offers culinary experiences, like the traditional Bajan and several fine dining options, making it the perfect destination for food lovers. Visitors can explore the local markets to purchase souvenirs and try hand-made items.

Ticket prices start from as low as $1875 TTD per person, which also includes checked luggage. Prices may vary according to the availability of flight services. Flights can be booked via The Vacation Connection (TVC), by contacting them at 607-8061 (Landline) and 783-2213 or 746-3357 (mobile phone). Individuals, who prefer physical booking can visit them at their Arima Mall shops. They can also be contacted for more information on these flights.

These new services will contribute to the growth of tourism in Barbados, which increased from 1.5 million in 2022 to over 2.4 million in 2025. This represented a 1.9% growth from 2024 and a 5.2% growth from the COVID-19 period in 2019. This is a result of the increasing demand for air travel.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Burton-Nibbs International Airport officially opens in Barbuda

Burton-Nibbs International Airport officially opens in Barbuda

4th of October 2024

authorities while handing over bins, credits to agriculture ministry Facebook Page

St Kitts and Nevis: Authorities raise awareness on Invasive Alien Species (IAS)

2nd of February 2024

Businessman Pooran Manman arrested for illegal possession of firearm. (Credits: Guyana Daily News, Facebook)

Businessman on remand for illegal firearm possession

5th of January 2024

Right to education belongs to every child, credits to UNESCO Facebook Page

“School also belongs to me”,children deprived of education appeals

28th of December 2023

Dominica State College wins 2022 Schools Netball Championship

Dominica State College wins 2022 Schools Netball Championship

26th of May 2022

St Kitts and Nevis reports 1 new COVID-19 case

COVID in Antigua and Barbuda: 82 new cases reported, active toll stands at 780

28th of January 2022

Man dies after 4-hour standoff following fatal shooting over egg price dispute in Manchester

10th of September 2025

Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton highlights small island challenges at UNGA 80

28th of September 2025