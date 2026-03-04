interCaribbean Airways launches non-stop Trinidad–Barbados Service

Barbados also offers culinary experiences, like the traditional Bajan and several fine dining options, making it the perfect destination for food lovers. Visitors can explore the local markets to purchase souvenirs and try hand-made items.

Barbados: interCaribbean Airways has launched new non-stop flight services from Trinidad to Barbados from March 9, 2026. It will be operating 4 times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. This new route provides an affordable option for those who are seeking to discover the culture and traditions of the island.

These flight services offer flexible options for short gateways to people, whether for relaxation, shopping, or dining. Passengers can explore local sites, including the UNESCO listed World Heritage Site, Historic Bridgetown and its Garrison. They can also spend their time at the beautiful beaches of Barbados, such as the Carlisle Bay or the Sandy Lane Beach.

Barbados also offers culinary experiences, like the traditional Bajan and several fine dining options, making it the perfect destination for food lovers. Visitors can explore the local markets to purchase souvenirs and try hand-made items.

Ticket prices start from as low as $1875 TTD per person, which also includes checked luggage. Prices may vary according to the availability of flight services. Flights can be booked via The Vacation Connection (TVC), by contacting them at 607-8061 (Landline) and 783-2213 or 746-3357 (mobile phone). Individuals, who prefer physical booking can visit them at their Arima Mall shops. They can also be contacted for more information on these flights.

These new services will contribute to the growth of tourism in Barbados, which increased from 1.5 million in 2022 to over 2.4 million in 2025. This represented a 1.9% growth from 2024 and a 5.2% growth from the COVID-19 period in 2019. This is a result of the increasing demand for air travel.