St Maarten Gears Up for 55th Republic Bank Carnival with 31 Days of Festivities

St Maarten’s Carnival will run from March 14 to May 5, 2026, showcasing vibrant parades, concerts and cultural events for locals and visitors alike.

St Maarten: The 55th Republic of Bank St Maarten Carnival is all set to return from March 14 to May 5, 2026. It is the main cultural event of the island and celebrates music, color, and Caribbean energy. This year’s carnival marks a historic celebration under the theme “Come, Experience LIFE,” as it will feature 31-days of activities for its 55th Anniversary.

The carnival is open for both the island’s residents and guests from all over the world. Events include street parades, pageants, concerts, and family-oriented activities. The streets are filled with the sounds of different music genres, including steel pan, calypso, soca and reggae.

Participants of the activities and the locals are all dressed in vibrant costumes and join the joyous celebration. The festival is a tribute to Caribbean culture, creativity, and community as it marks a time of joy, pride, and togetherness.

This event has been organized by the St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) for over 3 decades. Main highlights of this year’s celebrations are - 12 local night shows, five jump-ups, three parades, four pageants, and seven international concerts. It will close with the traditional burning of King Momo.

2026 Carnival Schedule

Pre-Events (March 14 – March 28, 2026)

Saturday, March 14 – Republic Bank Carnival 55 Kick-Off Event

Friday, March 20 – Causeway Jump-Up

Saturday, March 21 – Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations

Friday, March 27 – Unity Jump-Up

Saturday, March 28 (3:00 PM) – Junior Carnival Queen Pageant

Saturday, March 28 – Big Bad XP Back Yard Jam

Main Events (April 10 – May 5, 2026)