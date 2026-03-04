St Maarten Gears Up for 55th Republic Bank Carnival with 31 Days of Festivities
St Maarten’s Carnival will run from March 14 to May 5, 2026, showcasing vibrant parades, concerts and cultural events for locals and visitors alike.
St Maarten: The 55th Republic of Bank St Maarten Carnival is all set to return from March 14 to May 5, 2026. It is the main cultural event of the island and celebrates music, color, and Caribbean energy. This year’s carnival marks a historic celebration under the theme “Come, Experience LIFE,” as it will feature 31-days of activities for its 55th Anniversary.
The carnival is open for both the island’s residents and guests from all over the world. Events include street parades, pageants, concerts, and family-oriented activities. The streets are filled with the sounds of different music genres, including steel pan, calypso, soca and reggae.
Participants of the activities and the locals are all dressed in vibrant costumes and join the joyous celebration. The festival is a tribute to Caribbean culture, creativity, and community as it marks a time of joy, pride, and togetherness.
This event has been organized by the St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) for over 3 decades. Main highlights of this year’s celebrations are - 12 local night shows, five jump-ups, three parades, four pageants, and seven international concerts. It will close with the traditional burning of King Momo.
2026 Carnival Schedule
Pre-Events (March 14 – March 28, 2026)
- Saturday, March 14 – Republic Bank Carnival 55 Kick-Off Event
- Friday, March 20 – Causeway Jump-Up
- Saturday, March 21 – Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations
- Friday, March 27 – Unity Jump-Up
- Saturday, March 28 (3:00 PM) – Junior Carnival Queen Pageant
- Saturday, March 28 – Big Bad XP Back Yard Jam
Main Events (April 10 – May 5, 2026)
- Friday, April 10 – Opening of Carnival 2026 / Opening Jump-Up
- Saturday, April 11 – Calypso Barbara Junior Calypso & Roadmarch Competition
- Sunday, April 12 – Carnival Family Fun Day
- Monday, April 13 – Culture Night – One Nation, Many Cultures
- Tuesday, April 14 – “Unforgettable” Big Band Culture
- Wednesday, April 15 – St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant
- Thursday, April 16 – The Village Chill
- Friday, April 17 – King Beau Beau & Friends in Concert – “From Then to Now”
- Saturday, April 18 – Band Clash & Roadmarch Competition
- Sunday, April 19 – Junior Carnival Parade
- Monday, April 20 – Teen & Senior Carnival Queen Pageants
- Tuesday, April 21 – Nagico Senior Calypso Finals
- Wednesday, April 22 – Soulful Company – Our Superstars
- Thursday, April 23 – Koncert X
- Friday, April 24 – One Love Reggae Concert
- Saturday, April 25 – II Brothers Entertainment Concert
- Sunday, April 26 (4:00 AM) – Jouvert Morning Jump-Up / Caribbean Flag Fest
- Monday, April 27 (8:00 PM) – Youth Extravaganza
- Tuesday, April 28 – Soca Rumble
- Wednesday, April 29 – Noche Latina
- Thursday, April 30 – Grand Carnival Parade
- Friday, May 1 (7:00 PM) – Labour Day Lighted Parade
- Saturday, May 2 – Night of the Hit Makers
- Sunday, May 3 – Bacchanal Sunday
- Monday, May 4 – Carnival 55: The DJ Takeover Concert
- Tuesday, May 5 – Closing / Last Lap Jump-Up
