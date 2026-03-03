Trinidad and Tobago Imposes New State of Emergency Amid Rising Gang Violence

Officials warned of planned attacks on police officers, prison staff, and members of the legal services, highlighting the serious risk to public safety.

3rd of March 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said that another State of Emergence (SoE) has been imposed on Trinidad and Tobago by President Christine Kangaloo on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The decision was made after an urgent meeting with the National Security Council 9NSC) at the Diplomatic Centre on Monday to address the recent rise in gang violence.

The Commissioner of Police, Allister Guevarro; the Chief of Defence Staff, Don Polo; and the Head of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), Alicia Henry, attended the meeting and provided detailed security briefings.

According to the Prime Minister, violent crime has increased since the end of the last State of Emergency on January 31. “There has been an increase in violent criminal activity across the country, most of which has been carried out by members of organized criminal gangs,” read the press release statement.

PM Persad-Bissessar also said that several incidents resulted in multiple deaths from mass shootings. The officials also warned against increasing retaliation attacks between different gangs.

Intelligence about planned attacks on police officers, prison officers, and members of the legal services were also informed during the Council. The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago said that these attacks and threats also put public safety at risk.

I had previously warned the criminal gangs and detainees released from prison that decent law-abiding citizens are fed up with their criminality, and if they cannot behave themselves, I would have no hesitation in having another SoE declared,” stated PM Bissessar through the statement.

She also said that the released gang members were also advised to stay away from any illegal activity as this will lead to their immediate arrest and will be sent back to prison, along with their friends and family accompanying them.

In light of the foregoing and in all the circumstances, the NSC resolved to immediately advice Her Excellency the President to declare that a State of Public Emergency exists in Trinidad and Tobago with effect from the 3rd of March 2026,” further stated the press release.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar strongly emphasized her government’s “zero-tolerance approach” to crime and criminal gangs. She also highlighted the operations conducted successfully by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Armed Forces over the last 10 months.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Guyana to expand global routes with Jet Global Services Inc

Guyana to expand global routes with Jet Global Services Inc

13th of December 2024

Historic Milestone: interCaribbean Airways operates with all-female crew for first time in 32 years

Historic Milestone: interCaribbean Airways operates with all-female crew for first time in 32 years

15th of November 2024

Guyana officers investigate suspicious shooting attack on 6-year-old. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Guyana officers investigate suspicious shooting attack on 6-year-old

17th of June 2024

Guyana to soon have coffee industry, credits to agriculture ministry, Guyana Facebook page

Guyana to soon establish Coffee Industry, people express joy 

17th of February 2024

Jasmine Abrams and Emanuel Archibald blazed their way to win medal in Pan Am games.

Guyanese athletes win laurels at Pan Am Games 2023

2nd of November 2023

Govt of Dominica commissions new Sports Complex in Massacre

Govt of Dominica commissions new Sports Complex in Massacre

9th of August 2022

St Lucian govt announces new COVID-19 travel protocols for int’l travellers

COVID-19: St Kitts and Nevis reports 8 new recoveries

8th of February 2022

Julien Alfred to attend 97th Texas Relays: Autographs, Photos and Fast Races await fans

29th of March 2025