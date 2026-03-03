Trinidad and Tobago Imposes New State of Emergency Amid Rising Gang Violence

Officials warned of planned attacks on police officers, prison staff, and members of the legal services, highlighting the serious risk to public safety.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said that another State of Emergence (SoE) has been imposed on Trinidad and Tobago by President Christine Kangaloo on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The decision was made after an urgent meeting with the National Security Council 9NSC) at the Diplomatic Centre on Monday to address the recent rise in gang violence.

The Commissioner of Police, Allister Guevarro; the Chief of Defence Staff, Don Polo; and the Head of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), Alicia Henry, attended the meeting and provided detailed security briefings.

According to the Prime Minister, violent crime has increased since the end of the last State of Emergency on January 31. “There has been an increase in violent criminal activity across the country, most of which has been carried out by members of organized criminal gangs,” read the press release statement.

PM Persad-Bissessar also said that several incidents resulted in multiple deaths from mass shootings. The officials also warned against increasing retaliation attacks between different gangs.

Intelligence about planned attacks on police officers, prison officers, and members of the legal services were also informed during the Council. The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago said that these attacks and threats also put public safety at risk.

“I had previously warned the criminal gangs and detainees released from prison that decent law-abiding citizens are fed up with their criminality, and if they cannot behave themselves, I would have no hesitation in having another SoE declared,” stated PM Bissessar through the statement.

She also said that the released gang members were also advised to stay away from any illegal activity as this will lead to their immediate arrest and will be sent back to prison, along with their friends and family accompanying them.

“In light of the foregoing and in all the circumstances, the NSC resolved to immediately advice Her Excellency the President to declare that a State of Public Emergency exists in Trinidad and Tobago with effect from the 3rd of March 2026,” further stated the press release.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar strongly emphasized her government’s “zero-tolerance approach” to crime and criminal gangs. She also highlighted the operations conducted successfully by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Armed Forces over the last 10 months.