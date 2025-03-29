Julien Alfred to attend 97th Texas Relays: Autographs, Photos and Fast Races await fans

The fans will only be able to receive signatures on the provided posters from Texas Athletics.

It’s a great opportunity for all the Julien Alfred fans to receive her autograph, and take pictures as the Olympic Gold medallist will be attending the 97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Saturday. She is all set to return to familiar stomping grounds this weekend, opening the outdoor season with the 4x400m relay race at the event.

As per reports, the fans will only be able to receive signatures on the provided posters from Texas Athletics. The signature session will take place from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. This fan fest will also feature food, adult beverages from Big Beertha featuring over 10+ beers on tap, Longhorn inflatables, and more.

Notably, the tickets for attending the event are free for UT students. The fans are also encouraged to purchase their tickets online for their easier admission to the stadium.

Alfred will also run the race, teaming up with three of her training partners under the close watch of coach Edrick Floreal. The Saint Lucian Tourism Ambassador will be joined by the former world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke, and Jamaica’s Lanae-Tava Thomas. They also produced the fastest 4*200 in the history at 1:27.05. This International team will compete against Athletics TX, Empire Athletics, Hurdle Mechanic, Team USA Blue, and Team USA Red.

Julien Alfred’s exploits at the Texas Relays goes back to her time as a student-athlete at the University of Texas-Austin. In 2023, she opened the season on three collegiate record relay teams. Now, she is once again, all set to break all the records and enjoy the festive occasion of relay races.

97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

The 97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays is being held from 26th March to 29th March, 2025 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin. The event is considered as one of the greatest in the southwest which brings athletes and celebrity athletes and talents from all over the world, celebrating the occasion. The event also provides the fans with an opportunity to interact with their favourite athlete and get insights about their successful career.