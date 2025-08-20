New Magistrate’s Court and Fire Station to boost services in Grand Bay and South Dominica

Minister of National Security Rayburn Blackmoore said the changes are part of the Government’s plan to strengthen infrastructure. He added that the new court will offer a more efficient structure for the justice system.

Dominica: The people of Grand Bay and south Dominica will see the completion of two new facilities, a Magistrate’s Court and a modern Fire Station. Government officials toured the construction site on Monday, August 18, to check on its progress. Both projects are expected to improve justice services and to strengthen emergency response in the area.

Minister of National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, said that the changes are a part of the Government’s plan to improve their infrastructure. He explained that the new court will provide a better and more efficient structure for the justice system.

Also, Blackmoore pointed out that almost $2 million went into the purchase of a special fire truck, and three more trucks will be ready by the end of the year for St. Joseph, Portsmouth, and Roseau.

Facilities to improve national justice and security

The Magistrate’s Court will open in October 2025 and the Fire Station in December 2025. Permanent Secretary Jo Anne Commodore said that the new court is a component of Dominica’s Climate-Resilient Nation Plan which also ensures better treatment for all users including those in police care.

Chief Fire Officer Wayne Letang reported that the new station is the second largest on the island and will greatly improve the fire coverage. He said that Tropical Storm Erika showed the need for improved services. Also included in the new station are modern features which include a gym, training areas, and a place for the female officers.

Building resilience and creating jobs

Project Director at MMCE, Cal Murad said the structures are designed to withstand hurricanes, earthquakes and other disasters. Strong materials like reinforced concrete are being used along with high grade windows for maximum safety and resilience.

In addition, local contractor Ronald Letang shared that at least 15 residents from Grand Bay and nearby communities have found work through the project. He expressed that the Government has put faith in a local company with the work and promised that his team will ensure that they meet the deadlines.

These projects reflect more than just new buildings. They are a symbol of dedication to resilience, justice and public safety in southern Dominica, while also creating more job opportunities and national development.