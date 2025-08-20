New Magistrate’s Court and Fire Station to boost services in Grand Bay and South Dominica
Minister of National Security Rayburn Blackmoore said the changes are part of the Government’s plan to strengthen infrastructure. He added that the new court will offer a more efficient structure for the justice system.
20th of August 2025
Dominica: The people of Grand Bay and south Dominica will see the completion of two new facilities, a Magistrate’s Court and a modern Fire Station. Government officials toured the construction site on Monday, August 18, to check on its progress. Both projects are expected to improve justice services and to strengthen emergency response in the area.
Minister of National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, said that the changes are a part of the Government’s plan to improve their infrastructure. He explained that the new court will provide a better and more efficient structure for the justice system.
Also, Blackmoore pointed out that almost $2 million went into the purchase of a special fire truck, and three more trucks will be ready by the end of the year for St. Joseph, Portsmouth, and Roseau.
Facilities to improve national justice and security
The Magistrate’s Court will open in October 2025 and the Fire Station in December 2025. Permanent Secretary Jo Anne Commodore said that the new court is a component of Dominica’s Climate-Resilient Nation Plan which also ensures better treatment for all users including those in police care.
Chief Fire Officer Wayne Letang reported that the new station is the second largest on the island and will greatly improve the fire coverage. He said that Tropical Storm Erika showed the need for improved services. Also included in the new station are modern features which include a gym, training areas, and a place for the female officers.
Building resilience and creating jobs
Project Director at MMCE, Cal Murad said the structures are designed to withstand hurricanes, earthquakes and other disasters. Strong materials like reinforced concrete are being used along with high grade windows for maximum safety and resilience.
In addition, local contractor Ronald Letang shared that at least 15 residents from Grand Bay and nearby communities have found work through the project. He expressed that the Government has put faith in a local company with the work and promised that his team will ensure that they meet the deadlines.
These projects reflect more than just new buildings. They are a symbol of dedication to resilience, justice and public safety in southern Dominica, while also creating more job opportunities and national development.
Latest
- Guyana: GECOM Hosts Orientation for 700 Observers Ahead of September 1 Elections
-
Dominica invests heavily in Port upgrades to boost cruise industry and promote Sustainability
-
19-year-old charged in shooting death of Uriah Palmer at Vigil in Gregory Park, St Catherine
-
St Kitts and Nevis celebrates National Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka, showcasing Culture and Talent to the World
-
New Magistrate’s Court and Fire Station to boost services in Grand Bay and South Dominica
Related Articles
7th of August 2024
30th of May 2024
12th of August 2023
25th of January 2023
8th of December 2022
8th of December 2021
28th of August 2021