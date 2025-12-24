Dominica confirms ongoing talks with US, valid Visas unaffected by Proclamation

PM Skerrit said Dominica is working closely with US officials and confirmed that existing valid US visas held by Dominican nationals will not be revoked.

24th of December 2025

Dominica: The government of Dominica shared an update on continuing its discussions with the United States of America after a Presidential Proclamation was issued on 16 December, 2025. The Proclamation, which introduced some travel restrictions for U.S. entry for some Caribbean nations, including Dominica, stated that it will take effect as of January 1, 2026.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that Dominica supports the United States in their efforts to protect national security and public safety. “We fully recognize the right of every nation to protect its national security and public safety. Dominica shares those objectives, and our cooperation with the United States has always been guided by that shared commitment,” he added.

The Government of Dominica immediately started discussing with the United States officials, which included the United States Embassy in Bridgetown and the United States State Department in Washington. It was led by the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Dominica’s Embassy in Washington, D.C.

I also mandated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our Embassy in Washington, D.C. to coordinate responses, closely monitor developments and provide timely guidance to the Government and the public. In parallel, the Government formally wrote to the President of the United States seeking clarification and urgent dialogue, in keeping with the spirit of partnership outlined in the Proclamation itself,” noted the Prime Minister of Dominica.

In addition, Dominica has been working to address US concerns about its CBI programme. The island became the first in the Eastern Caribbean to introduce major reforms to its programme in October 2025. 

These new reforms included:-

  • Enhanced and enforceable residency requirements 
  • Stricter controls on name changes 
  • Strengthened due diligence and background checks 
  • Increased financial transparency
  • Expanded powers to revoke citizenship and recall passports where necessary 
  • The establishment of an independent regulatory authority

Clarifications from the U.S.

Although the December 16 Proclamation has not been fully revoked, key clarifications have been shared by the United States officials:-

  • The restrictions will be in place for the time being. The first in depth review will take place 90 days after January 1, 2026.
  • Dominican nationals, who have valid U.S. visas, will be allowed to travel to the U.S. after January 1, 2026. The existing visas will also not be revoked.
  • Dominican nationals, who do not have a valid U.S. visa, may apply for one. New visas will not be issued at this time.
  • Presently there are no new visa requirements for Dominicans.
Ana Allen

