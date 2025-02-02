Saint Lucia set to welcome over 36,000 cruise passengers with 25 ships from February 2-9

The ports of Saint Lucia will stay busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel docking each day.

Saint Lucia is all set to welcome more than 36,000 cruise passengers in the next coming week. As per reports around 25 ships are all set to berth at different ports of the island nation from 2nd to 9th February, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruises including the ships operated by the companies such as Royal Caribbean; Marella Voyager; Virgin Voyages and many more.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority shared a comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships and aimed at marking the arrival of thousands of visitors, showcasing the best of the island to all. Shedding light on the arrival of all these cruise ships, the authorities noted that the berthing of 25 cruise ships in a week outlines the growing and enhanced popularity of Saint Lucia as a premier Caribbean destination among all the travellers.

As per the schedule, the ports of Saint Lucia will remain busy throughout the week with at least one vessel to dock each day in the coming days. The Government of Saint Lucia expressed excitement on marking another vibrant week from 2nd to 9th February, 2025, with an increase in arrivals at Port Castries, Soufrière and Vieux Fort.

Cruise Schedule (2nd – 9th February, 2025)

2nd February, 2025

· Britannia (4324 passengers)

· Viking Sea (930 passengers)

· Freewinds (540 passengers)

· Mein Schiff 3 (2506 passengers)

· Wind Spirit (148 passengers)

3rd February, 2025

· Odyssey of the Seas (4905 passengers)

· Wind Spirit (148 passengers)

· Marella Voyager (1912 passengers)

· Seven Seas Navigator (490 passengers)

4th February, 2025

· Costa Fascinosa (3780 passengers)

5th February, 2025

· Sea Cloud Spirit (136 passengers)

6th February, 2025

· Silver Moon (623 passengers)

7th February, 2025

· Norwegian Viva (3221 passengers)

· Vision of the Seas (2435 passengers)

· Royal Clipper (227 passengers)

· Evirma (293 passengers)

· Emerald Sakara (100 passengers)

· Le Champlin (184 passengers)

· Sea Cloud (64 passengers)

8th February, 2025

· AIDAperla (3400 passengers)

· Club Med 2 (386 passengers)

9th February, 2025

· Silver Moon (623 passengers)

· Viking Sea (930 passengers)

· Majestic Princess (3560 passengers)

· Royal Clipper (227 passengers)

Significant boost to local businesses

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority highlighted about the significance of cruise sector, noting that it remains a vital part of Saint Lucia’s economy, providing widespread benefits to thousands of citizens through job creation, business opportunities, and economic growth. The authorities added that the cruise passengers not only contribute to the tourism but also economy as well.

Vendors, taxi operators, and tour guides stand to benefit as they provide services to thousands of eager explorers, presenting significant economic opportunities for the island. The Tourism Authority reiterated their commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to welcome more visitors to the shores, delivering an unforgettable experience to all, strengthening the position of the country as a top-tier cruise destination.