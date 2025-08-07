St Kitts and Nevis Government highlights achievements at three-year mark

Since he joined the office in August 2022, PM Drew and his administration has implemented its Sustainable Island State Agenda.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has made great developments across various sectors during his three years tenure as the leader of the twin island nation. These changes are marked by his administration’s resilience, innovation, and people-centered development.

Since he joined the office in August 2022, PM Drew and his administration has implemented its Sustainable Island State Agenda - a bold initiative which is aimed at economic diversification, climate resilience, social equity and national pride.

PM Drew said, “Through resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to our people, we are building a brighter future for St. Kitts and Nevis. Our achievements reflect not only the progress we’ve made but the promise we hold for generations to come. Together, we are shaping a nation where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive, grounded in our values of integrity, unity, and sustainability.”

Under the banner, “Seven Pillars of Change,” the government has put great focus on job creation, health care delivery, education reformation, housing development, food security, environmental protection, and cultural revival. These pillars serve as a framework for the nation’s growth.

Jobs and Economies

Between August 2022 and 2025, the Government of St Kitts and Nevis implemented a series of key economic, social, and infrastructural reforms that were designed to stimulate growth and improve the condition of citizens.

Among these were two consecutive tax-free national budgets and also a drop in the Corporate Income Tax from 33% to 25%. There was also a large push for financial inclusion which saw the introduction of a $1,000 savings account for each citizen, investments in state owned companies, and financial literacy programs for youth.

Also put in place was the “Independence RESET” programme, which included an EC$1,000 one-time payment to Social Security contributors, fixes for electricity, water, and housing arrears, and incentives for first-time home owners.

In addition, the government raised the minimum wage to $430 per week, salary increases for civil servants and pensioners, and reintroduced gratuity and pensions for Government Auxiliary Employees.

In tourism and infrastructure, St Kitts and Nevis had great success with the run of the 25th Annual Music Festival which was also aired live, the arrival of the biggest cruise ships in the world like the Icon of the Seas, and international campaigns which included “Venture Deeper” and the “NYC Car Swarm.”

Also, they began many digital transformation programs which included the introduction of a national cyber security certification program and the “Whole of Government Digital Transformation Strategy.”

Infrastructural projects included large-scale road works, the purchase of new quarry equipment, new water well in Cayon, and solar powered desalination plants. They also stepped into the digital space by the expansion of business support through grants, small business laws, and the launch of the Creative Economy.

Moreover, they reformed the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme and introduced new airlines which will bring in more foreign investment and better travel connectivity.

Environment and Food Security

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has made environmental sustainability, agriculture, and energy innovation through very large initiatives. These include a geothermal project which is still in the works, and the great progress made in renewable energy which includes an amended power purchase agreement with SOLEC for the region’s largest solar PV and battery project.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment is at the forefront in terms of waste management and climate resilience, which includes the installation of recycling in schools, the launch of the National Community Christmas Clean up Project, and hosting a national workshop which looked at electric vehicle adoption.

In agriculture, the government is still focused on food security and innovation. The launch of the SAFE program, which is a part of the “25 by 25” agenda to double up food production by 2025, also saw the distribution of seedlings to home gardeners to promote sustainable agriculture.

A pilot partnership with Tabasco International aims to grow Tabasco peppers for export and to create over 300 jobs. Agricultural infrastructure developments include the upgrade of the Old Road Fisheries Complex and the development of 35 greenhouses at Brotherson. Several MOUs were signed by the government with entities like Southern University and Ross University to improve research, education and agricultural standards.

Also, farmers have benefited greatly from rainwater harvesting and irrigation equipment. The government put forward key legislative changes which included amendments to the Drugs, Medical, Smoking, and Cannabis Acts to better support public health and safety.