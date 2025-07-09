PM Terrance Drew presents economic, infrastructure and sustainability plans in 2025 National Address

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew outlines key development plans and progress for St Kitts and Nevis in his 2025 National Address.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has delivered a detailed report on the progress and direction of St Kitts and Nevis during the National Address on July 8, 2025. He presented the government’s transformative agenda which is aimed at “creating a better, more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future” for all the citizens of the Federation.

“Every village, every street, every home, every citizen, every resident, from each end of our twin islands, has a role to play in the nation we are building together. And tonight, I want to take you behind the scenes of that nation building work,” stated PM Drew while beginning his address.

Reintroduction of SEED Plan

The Prime Minister reported that the government has brought back the Sustainable Economic Expansion and Diversification (SEED) Plan, which is a shift from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme to a model more focused on equity, productivity, and opportunity. He reaffirmed that SEED plays a part in the broader “Sustainable Island State Agenda” (SISA) which is a citizen-centered approach to development.

PM Drew shared, “When I last addressed you in this manner, nine months ago, I laid out a roadmap, a new direction for our economy, for our society, for our collective future. We call that vision SEED, our Sustainable Economic Expansion and Diversification Plan.”

The SEED Plan presents plans for economic growth which is inclusive of all individuals - no matter their background, profession or political affiliation.

PM Drew added, “But even SEED fits within something greater. Our broader mission is the Sustainable Island State Agenda, or what we now refer to simply as SISA. This is our blueprint for a 21st century Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

SISA is a wide scale initiative which goes beyond clean energy, clean water and climate resilience; it focuses on putting people at the core of their development, which includes providing jobs, support, and opportunities for building generational wealth.

Also worth mentioning is that SISA is based on 7 key areas - Energy transition, water security, food security, sustainable industries, sustainable communities, circular economy, health and social protection.

“CISA is not a marketing strategy. It is not a soundbite. CISA is a serious, multi-sector generational commitment,” said PM Drew.

Bastia Desalination Plant

At the time of PM Drew’s last address, the Bastia Desalination Plant went into the final stage of development, and is now over 75% complete.

He said, “Today, I am pleased to report that the project is over 75% complete, with scores of local construction workers and equipment operators being the direct beneficiaries of this investment.”

The project, which is a result of a $10.2 million concessional loan from Republic of China’s (Taiwan) International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), will produce up to 2 million gallons (5:22) of potable water per day in Bastia, St Peter's and surrounding areas.

Bastia High School

Also, PM Drew announced that the long-awaited Bastia High School is under construction after years of delay. He said that the school is finally rising again on the same historic site, while the school is projected to open its doors to students in 2027.

Moreover, in the new high school campus, there will be 32 classrooms, science and IT labs, a 1,200 seat auditorium, a multi purpose cafeteria, and separate areas for special education and performance arts. This new facility is reported to be climate-smart and disaster-resistant which includes sustainable building practices.

Energy and Sustainability

Also, PM Drew reported that the Christophe Harbour Development Company Limited, which was 30% owned by St Kitts and Nevis, has sold its marina to Safe Harbour Marinas, LLC, the world's largest marina operator. This deal is expected to create jobs, grow the tourism industry, and put the federation on the world map.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister announced the federal government’s role in a geothermal project with the Nevis Island Administration. He shared that the deep earth thermal reservoirs have been identified, while the bidding process for drilling of production wells saw 5 international companies opening their bids.

In fact, through the Caribbean Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, and Saudi Fund for Development, the twin island nation has secured $37 million.

Empowering youth through sports development

Kim Collins Athletics Stadium in St Kitts has undergone major redevelopment, including a new Regapol Certified Track, LED lighting, expanded seating, refurbished changing rooms, and upgraded washroom facilities. These improvements will allow the Federation to stage regional and international meets, which in turn will give athletes a professional setting for training and competition.

PM Drew also reported that at Sandy Point, Gate Bay, Sadler’s, and Kayon fields, improvements are in progress to create a network of grassroots sports facilities across the island.

Development of transportation infrastructure

It was shared during the address that St Kitts and Nevis has put aside $80 million for road infrastructure expansion projects which includes the redevelopment of F.T. Williams Highway and St. Peter's Main Road. Also, the St. Peter’s Corridor, which is to be extended to RLB International Airport, has received a $31 million investment to complete the base works and is now in the stages of variation and completion.

PM Drew reported that they are seeing progress on these projects which in turn are reducing traffic jams, improving safety and also putting in place access to key services.

Other roads that were reconstructed, put back into service, or are recently started constructing, include Bastia Bay Road East, Market Street, Sprott Street, Fort Lanz, Wigley Avenue, Trafalgar, Lower Monkey Hill, Mellie Hewlett, Palmetto Point, Boys View, Hartley’s Village, Harris’ Village, Rawlings Extension in St. Paul’s, Racecourse in Newton Ground, and also many more.