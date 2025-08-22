Jamaica: Nine prisoners escape from Constant Spring Police Lock-up in St Andrew

Seven of the nine prisoners who escaped from the Constant Spring Police lock-up have been recaptured, with the manhunt ongoing for the remaining two.

Jamaica: A total of nine prisoners escaped from the Constant Spring Police lock-up in St Andrew on Tuesday morning. They were - David Rhoden, Alunzo Espute, Brandon Ennis, Talik Chambers, Dorique Douglas, Fray Messias, Richard Bishop, Junior Anthony Barnes, and Kamal Kelly.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the prisoners cut their way through a grill and a metal door. They escaped the police station a little after 1 am. A manhunt was launched by the Police High Command to capture the nine prisoners.

By Wednesday, seven of the escapes were recaptured during police operations across Kingston and Trelawny. The first one to be back in custody was 46-year old David Rhoden of Malvern Avenue in Kingston. His charges are not yet specified by the local authorities.

The next to be captured later on Tuesday was Richard Bishop, a 19-year old from Olympic Way, St Andrew, who was charged with burglary and larceny. Talik Chambers was soon brought back into custody. The 23 year old belonged to Burlington Avenue in Kingston and was in prison for the crime of identity theft.

31-year old Junior Anthony Barnes was, 25-year old Kamal Kelly, and 27-year old Brandon Ennis were the next to be recaptured. Barnes was initially arrested for the possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized ammunition. Kelly was charged with shooting with intent, while Ennis was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Dorique Douglas, a 25-year old male from Upper Oxford Street, Kingston was captured on Wednesday. He was arrested with charges of wounding with intent, shooting with intent, and malicious destruction of property.

The latest escapee to be captured is Fray Messias. The 18-year old from Pinto, Stony Hill in St Andrew was charged with rape. Alunzo Espute (19-year old) from Cassava Piece, St Andrew, is the only one who is still on the run.

The investigations are ongoing with local authorities searching for Espute in areas of St Andrew, Kingston and Trelawny. In addition, they are urging the public for any information or sightings of the escapee, reminding them that it is an offense to hide a fugitive.