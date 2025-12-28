St Kitts and Nevis Rotary Club's annual New Year's Charity Ball to shine with star-studded performances and fireworks

St Kitts and Nevis: The Rotary Club of Liamuiga will host its Annual New Year’s Charity Ball on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. It will take place at the Carambola Beach Club, South Friars Bay. The event is one of the most popular New Year’s celebrations in St Kitts and Nevis.

The event is named “Diamond of the Season.” Patrons will enjoy a night of music, elegance, and celebration as they welcome the start of 2026. The event will feature live performances. Headlining the night is Singer Dejour. Also performing are Venelle Powell and the Revealers Band. To keep the energy high, DJ Flames will provide music throughout the night.

Guests will be greeted with sparkling wine upon arrival. Special New Year’s toast will take place at midnight. It will also feature a great fireworks display to celebrate the beginning of the new year. The ball also will have hors d’oeuvres (small bite-sized dishes before the entre), a full premium bar, amazing door prizes, champagne flutes, and the first 2026 full West Indian buffet breakfast at 3 a.m.

The ticket price for everyone is EC$275, including taxes and payments for all the stalls and activities. The dress code for the evening is elegant. Doors will open at 11 p.m. and the event will end at 6 a.m. The Rotary Club hopes to bring together the communities of St Kitts and Nevis to support the charity event. It aims to start the next year with joy, style, and purpose.

All funds raised from this event are used as funding for Club’s youth and community development projects in 2016. Some of their projects include - Annual Heroes Day Luncheon at the Saddlers Home for the Elderly; The Annual Primary School Spelling Bee Competition; Annual Christmas Care Package Distribution Project; and sponsoring young adults to attend the Annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Conference held within the Rotary District.

In addition, they also fund young adults to attend the VTT (Rotary Vocational Teams) Programme. One of their newly fastest growing programmes is the Diabetic Foot Care Clinic and the training which was conducted for the local doctors, nurses and other care givers.