Saint Lucia has lost its visa-waiver agreement with the United Kingdom, effective March 5, 2026, as part of Britain’s efforts to strengthen border management. As a result, nationals of the Caribbean nation will now be required to obtain a visa to travel to the UK, a requirement that did not previously apply under the visa-free arrangement.

According to the UK Home Office, authorities have observed a noticeable increase in the number of Saint Lucian nationals entering the UK as visitors and subsequently applying for asylum. Officials stated that this trend has placed significant pressure on the country’s border control and asylum processing systems. Under the revised policy, Saint Lucian nationals will also be required to obtain a Direct Airside Transit Visa (DATV) when transiting through the UK to other destinations.

The new guidelines include a six-week transition period lasting until April 16, 2026. During this time, Saint Lucian travelers who already possess an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and had booked their travel before the policy change will still be allowed to enter the UK visa-free, provided they arrive before the end of the transition window.

Meanwhile, the government of Saint Lucia has faced criticism from industry experts and analysts regarding its decision to appoint Caribbean Galaxy to manage projects and oversee aspects of the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Critics argue that alleged cost-cutting measures and questionable practices by the company have negatively impacted the country’s reputation.

Industry observers claim that the involvement of Caribbean Galaxy has undermined confidence in the integrity of Saint Lucia’s CBI programme. They suggest that concerns over governance and operational standards have contributed to increased international scrutiny, which may have influenced the UK’s decision.

The development has further intensified global attention on Saint Lucia’s CBI Programme and raised concerns among international partners about the programme’s credibility.

In response, the government of Saint Lucia stated that it is currently engaging in discussions with the UK authorities to explore possible avenues for maintaining strong mobility arrangements between the two countries.