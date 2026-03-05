Sunrise Airways launches non-stop flights between Santo Domingo and Antigua

The twice-weekly service, using Embraer ERJ 140 jets with 30 seats, departs Santo Domingo on Tuesdays at 1pm and Saturdays at 9am, with return flights the same day.

Antigua and Barbuda: Sunrise Airways introduced new non-stop flight services from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ) to Antigua (ANU). It will improve travel between the two Caribbean islands and will also boost tourism and benefit local businesses.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism and Aviation Officials held a welcoming ceremony at the VC Bird International Airport on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to mark the inaugural call of the Sunrise Airways flight from Santo Domingo to the island. A ribbon cutting ceremony was also held the same day.

It was attended by Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, Charles Fernandez; Eastern Caribbean Representative for Sunrise Airways Colin Piper; and Acting CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority, Philmore Andrew.

Sunrise Airways officials who were present at the ceremony were Marketing and Communications Manager, Rafael Rincon Montisano; Sales Manager Marie-Alice Carre Bautista; and Sales & Customer Service Manager, Carol De La Cruz Fernandez.

Minister Fernandez said that the new route is a huge step toward improving travel between the Caribbean countries. He also said that better air access will also support tourism, trade, and business travel in the region.

The Tourism Minister of Antigua and Barbuda further highlighted that the government is continuously investing to strengthen airport infrastructure, which includes the US$50 million upgrades ongoing at VC Bird International Airport.

The minister also said that the relationship between the two nations has improved in terms of cultural and community ties. Around 14,000 people from the Dominican Republic are living in Antigua and similarly, many Antiguans are living in Dominica. This service will be meaningful to people of both the counties by increasing access and affordability.

“We recognise the strategic importance of Antigua and Barbuda as a hub in the Caribbean, and so we are especially delighted that Sunrise Airways has added another route to Antigua. Our central location within the region makes Antigua and Barbuda an ideal gateway for travel, business and tourism across the Caribbean. We now also have an international airport in Barbuda, allowing arriving passengers the opportunity to easily experience Barbuda as well,” said Minister Fernandez.

Eastern Caribbean representative at Sunrise Airways, Colin Piper, presented Antigua and Barbuda as a key partner in the airline’s growing network during the ceremony. He said that the airline has been working at improving regional connectivity since they joined the Eastern Caribbean in 2024.

He added, “For Sunrise Airways, Antigua and Barbuda is not simply another destination. It is a strategic pillar within our Eastern Caribbean network. Since expanding into the Eastern Caribbean in May 2024, we have been deliberate in building a route structure that strengthens regional connectivity in practical and sustainable ways. Antigua’s geographic position, strong aviation infrastructure, and globally recognized tourism product make it a natural partner in this vision.”

The service will be provided by Embraer ERJ 140 regional jet aircraft, with one class of service and capacity for up to 30 passengers. It will be available twice a week, on Tuesday and Saturday. The plane leaves Santo Domingo at 1:00 pm and arrives at Antigua at 2:35 pm on Tuesdays, with the return service departing at 3:20 pm. On Saturdays, it will leave Santo Domingo at 9:00 am and arrive at Antigua at 10:35 am, with the return service departing at 11:20 am.

As part of the launch activities, Sunrise Airways has announced a special promotional fare of US$199 one-way between Santo Domingo and Antigua and Barbuda. The service can be booked through the Sunrise Airways newly launched mobile app, or through www.sunriseairways.net, or through third-party trusted travel agents.