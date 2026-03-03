PM Roosevelt Skerrit responds as massive fire damages businesses on George IV Street in Roseau

Dominica: Severe damage was caused to several businesses after a massive fire broke out on George IV Street in Roseau, during early Monday morning, March 2, 2026. One of the nation's leading pharmacy “Jolly's Pharmacy” also shut down along with other nearby shops.

Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Prosper said that the fire impacted Jolly’s Pharmacy, a gym, a Chinese store, and a bar. He added that fire response was very rapid and allowed the fire to be contained before it had a chance to spread out to the surrounding areas.

“The fire officers did a very, very good job in confining the fire,” added Prosper. He also said that investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire are still active, while no further information is available, including the financial damage, casualties, and injuries.

Assuring the public, Jolly's Pharmacy, said that its branches at Fond Cole and Portsmouth will remain open despite the temporary closure of Roseau Branch until further notice.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared his condolences with the people affected by the fire and also praised the efforts made by the emergency responders and firefighters for working courageously and controlling the fire before it spread wildly.

“It is really an unfortunate occurrence. I can only imagine the anxiety of the many business people and one church that was impacted and the property owners,” said PM Skerrit.

He further added, “It was drizzling but not heavy rain to assist the firemen who took on the challenge of this fire in a heroic manner. Obviously many of these buildings have large concentrations of wood and being so dry would certainly enable the fire to be more traumatic than otherwise. But will the fire department continue the investigation to determine what would have been the cause of the fire? And of course that will be reported to the public.”

Housing Minister calls it a tough night for Roseau

Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Central and Minister of Housing, Melissa Skerrit said that it was a tough night for everyone in Roseau, which caused several businesses to close.

“Our city faced a difficult night as a fire broke out affecting several businesses in Roseau. While the damage is significant, we thank God for His mercy, as the situation could have been far worse given the high winds at the time,” stated Minister Melissa Skerrit.

She also appreciated the efforts of the fire and first response teams for their brave and unyielding work that helped put out the fire and prevented more damage.

“Now is the time for us to stand together. Let us show solidarity and support to those affected as they begin the process of recovery. Roseau has always been resilient and together we will rise again,” she added.