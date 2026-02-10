PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets beekeepers and pepper producers, plans modern processing facility to boost agriculture

Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica met with the beekeepers and the pepper sauce producers. The meeting was part of the Prime Minister’s engagements with the various groups of people who can positively impact the development of the country.

The Prime Minister addressed the beekeepers and pepper sauce producers during the meeting. He also appreciated them for the work that they do in their respective areas and subsectors.

The Prime Minister said that whether you work in the production of pepper sauce or honey, you are contributing to a sector that is most vital to the livelihood of the people. He acknowledged the role of these producers in the growth of the agriculture sector of the country.

The engagement provides an opportunity to interact directly with those people who are already creating value in the agricultural sector. PM Skerrit asserted that the meeting is part of an effort by the government to listen carefully to people who are doing the work, creating value, solving problems on the ground.

The Prime Minister further noted that the people are demonstrating what is possible in Dominica’s agricultural and agro processing sectors.

Dr Skerrit recalled his previous interaction with the small and micro businesses during the recent budget consultations. During these interactions, they also had the opportunity to speak with pepper farmers, processors and beekeepers.

During this interaction, the administration was made aware of some of the challenges that the industry has been facing. One of the most prominent challenges that came to the attention of the administration is that of scale.

Dr Skerrit highlighted that when each producer works alone it becomes harder and more expensive to solve challenges which they face. He noted that during the interactions, they were seeing proof that the agriculture sector of the country has been seeing growth.

The agriculture sector is moving more decisively into value addition, branding, processing, quality assurance and market readiness.

The government understands that the challenge for small producers is to get access to appropriate infrastructure. Processing, bottling, storage, quality testing and compliance with standards all require facilities.

The administration of Dominica understands that many small producers cannot reasonably develop these facilities and infrastructure. As a result, the government is actively examining the establishment of a dedicated processing facility for the beekeepers and the pepper producers.

PM Skerrit said the government will build and equip a modern facility to help in areas like production, bottling and packaging of honey. The same facilities will also be extended to the pepper producers at no cost to them.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit said that both the subsectors are huge. He said that Dominica has locally produced sauces which meet increasingly high standards of quality, consistency and presentation.

Dr Skerrit acknowledged that many of the producers have invested their own resources, taken risks, learned from setbacks and adapted to the highest standards. In this, the producers of pepper sauce have also benefited from targeted investment from this government.

The producers of Pepper sauce have additionally received assistance, guidance and support from the Dominica export and import agency to package and sell the products.

The Prime Minister told the pepper sauce producers, “Your efforts matter because they are the most practical example of how Agro processing can add to the value chain, strengthen food security, and contribute to economic growth.”

He also appreciated the beekeepers for the way that they have organized the subsector. The Prime Minister was impressed with the organization and structure of the group. Dr Skerrit also appreciated the standards and coordination of the sector.

The government has a lot of confidence in the beekeeping subsector. According to the Prime Minister the beekeeping sector is ready for expansion, investment and to receive targeted support from the government. The sector has a strong platform for accessing regional international markets where quality and consistency are essential.

The Prime Minister of Dominica said that both of these subsectors highlight the broader progress that is being made in the processing sector of the country. In Dominica the administration is seeing more producers moving beyond raw agricultural output and into value-added production, something that we have been advocating for in the past few years.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit noted that this shift is essential if the nation wants to meet the targets for increased agricultural production by 2030.