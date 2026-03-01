National School Meals Programme rejects claims of substandard vegetarian meal in Antigua and Barbuda

Programme officials explained that the teacher had not requested a vegetarian meal in advance and only opted for a vegetable-only option at the serving point.

Antigua and Barbuda: The National School Meals Programme (NSMP) in the nation has issued a formal statement rejecting social media claims that a "vegetarian meal" served at a local school was substandard.

In a statement issued this week, programme officials clarified the incident involving a social media post that circulated in late February which showed what substandard vegetarian meal served at a local school in Antigua and Barbuda.

Reportedly, the picture of the food was posted by one of the teachers at the school accusing the National School Meals Programme of serving a "vegetarian meal" that was of poor quality.

Programme officials stated that vegetarian meals only made on prior requests from the school to meet the standards of the food and to ensure proper planning, safety, but at the time of the incident, there were no requests for vegetarian food.

They also mentioned that until the day before the incident, there were no registration or requests made by anyone from the school, demanding vegetarian food or meals. Also at the time of the incident the teacher who posted photos of food did not register for a vegetarian meal in advance.

Instead, when the person arrived at the serving point to take meals, then that individual suddenly opted for a standard meal with a request to only give vegetable components, which were provided accordingly.

Programme officials also alleged that the pictures of the meal posted online were clicked in a way which makes it look bad or unpresentable and did not represent the real quality of the food that was routinely prepared and served under the programme.

Additionally, the official involved with the National School Meals Programme claimed that the children’s health is our priority across the nation while reaffirming their commitment to provide balanced, nutritious, and properly made meals each and everyday at school.

Further the officials at NSMP emphasise that “we also face operational changes and issues from time to time but still we do what we can do and never lack in our commitment.”

While concluding their statement, officials stated that “we will never intentionally serve meals that are substandard or unfit for consumption,” while urging the members of the public, including educators and stakeholders to raise concern directly to them so that they can solve issues.