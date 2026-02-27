West Indies Women’s Cricket team announced for T20 series against Sri Lanka in Grenada

The T20 series, running from February 28 to March 3, provides crucial preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the squad led by Hayley Matthews and featuring new call-up Eboni Brathwaite.

27th of February 2026

West Indies women’s cricket team announced their squad for their T20 series against Sri Lanka in Grenada. The matches will run from February 28 to March 3 and will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in St George, Grenada.

The team recently finished their 3-match ODI series with Sri Lanka, which started on February 20 and concluded on February 25. Despite losing the series 2-1, the team has been showing progress and continuously training for their next series.

Head Coach Shane Deitz said, “With this being a World Cup year, this T20 series provides valuable preparation with that tournament firmly in mind. We had a strong campaign two years ago and have continued to play quality T20 cricket since then, so the group is excited about what lies ahead.”

This series will also provide qualifying scores for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom from June 12 to July 5, 2026.

The team will be led by Hayley Matthews, accompanied by Chinelle Henry as the vice-captain. Also joining the team is 17-year old Eboni Brathwaite from Barbados, who received her first senior national call. She will play in place of Realeanna Grimmond. Ashmini Munisar and Shunelle Sawh are replaced by Zaida James and Mandy Mangru.

West Indies Women’s T20 Squad

  • Hayley Matthews (captain) 
  • Chinelle Henry (vice-captain) 
  • Aaliyah Alleyne 
  • Eboni Brathwaite 
  • Shemaine Campbelle 
  • Jahzara Claxton 
  • Deandra Dottin 
  • Afy Fletcher 
  • Jannillea Glasgow 
  • Shawnisha Hector 
  • Zaida James 
  • Qiana Joseph 
  • Mandy Mangru 
  • Karishma Ramharack 
  • Stafanie Taylor

Series Schedule (All matches will be played at the National Cricket Stadium) 

  • 1st T20I – Saturday, February 28 – 1PM 
  • 2nd T20I – Sunday, March 1 – 1PM 
  • 3rd T20I – Tuesday, March 3 – 1PM
