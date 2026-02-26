St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew meets US Secretary of State to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said the meeting focused on education, energy security, skills training and stronger cooperation to combat crime and boost economic growth.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister and the Chair of Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr Terrance Drew, held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Both the delegates discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship between St Kitts and Nevis and the United States.

This high-level bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, currently taking place in St Kitts and Nevis, from February 24 to February 27, 2026.

Prime Minister Drew said that their discussions were focused on achieving positive outcomes for the country. He noted that important topics included expansion of educational opportunities for youth in St Kitts and Nevis, improvement in energy security, and growth in key sectors.

The Prime Minister also said that they are working closely together to improve technical skills and infrastructure training. They are also increasing cooperation with US institutions to identify and reduce transactional crime.

The meeting was also attended by other senior ministers of St Kitts and Nevis, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas; Cabinet Secretary Dr Marcus Natta; and Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle.

The Ambassador to the United States, Jacinth Henry-Martin; Special Envoy Hadiya Claxton; and Press Secretary, Javon Liburd, also attended the meeting.

PM Drew described the meeting with the US Secretary of State as “productive” and said that he looks forward to cooperating with the government of the United States to offer substantial benefits for both the twin island nation and other CARICOM states.

“The United States remains an important partner, and I am committed to ensuring that our engagement delivers tangible benefits for the people of our Federation and the wider Caribbean region,” shared PM Drew.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also expressed his pride in leading the regional leaders and delegations “as we convene in plenary to address the pressing issues facing our Caribbean Community.”