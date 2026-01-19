Saint Lucia to welcome nearly 50,000 cruise passengers this week

Tourism officials say the arrivals will bring thousands of visitors and provide a boost to local businesses across the island.

19th of January 2026

Saint Lucia: The island nation will be welcoming twenty three (23) cruise ships from January 18 to January 25, 2026. These vessels will bring along a large number of visitors to the ports, boosting tourism and highlighting Saint Lucia’s position as a premiere cruise destination in the Caribbean region.

Cruise tourism plays a large part in improving the economy of the island. Guests support local businesses, including taxi operators, tour companies, restaurants, shops, and craft sellers. Many passengers also explore town and village areas, experience local culture, and try local food and entertainment. This creates more jobs, supports families, and gives a boost to small businesses.

“Cruise tourism continues to play a vital role in supporting local communities and delivering meaningful economic benefits across the island,” read an official post by Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Cruise ship passengers can also hike the Pitons, mud-bath in Sulphur Springs, zip-line across lush rainforests, and relax on beautiful beaches like Anse Chastanet and Reduit Beach. They can experience the warm hospitality of the people of Saint Lucia and its traditions.

Cruise Schedule – January 

January 18 

  • Emerald Sakara – Capacity: 100 

January 19

  • MSC Virtuoso – Capacity: 6,334 

January 20 

  • Wind Surf – Capacity: 310 
  • Odyssey of the Seas – Capacity: 4,905 
  • Explora 2 – Capacity: 100 

January 21 

  • Iona – Capacity: 6,509 
  • Enchanted Princess – Capacity: 3,660 
  • Norwegian Sky – Capacity: 2,004 
  • Costa Fascinosa – Capacity: 3,780 
  • Wind Surf – Capacity: 310 

January 22 

  • Viking Sea – Capacity: 930 
  • Norwegian Epic – Capacity: 4,228 

January 23 

  • AIDSol – Capacity: 2,202 
  • Renaissance – Capacity: 1,440
  • MS Insignia – Capacity: 824
  • Royal Clipper – Capacity: 227

January 24

  • AIDAPerla – Capacity: 3400
  • Caribbean Princess – Capacity: 3,142
  • Silver Spirit – Capacity: 540
  • Le Bellot – Capacity: 182

January 25

  • Hull 004 – Capacity: 1,100
  • Seabourn Ovation – Capacity: 604
  • Royal Clipper – Capacity: 227
