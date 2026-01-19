Saint Lucia to welcome nearly 50,000 cruise passengers this week

Tourism officials say the arrivals will bring thousands of visitors and provide a boost to local businesses across the island.

Saint Lucia: The island nation will be welcoming twenty three (23) cruise ships from January 18 to January 25, 2026. These vessels will bring along a large number of visitors to the ports, boosting tourism and highlighting Saint Lucia’s position as a premiere cruise destination in the Caribbean region.

Cruise tourism plays a large part in improving the economy of the island. Guests support local businesses, including taxi operators, tour companies, restaurants, shops, and craft sellers. Many passengers also explore town and village areas, experience local culture, and try local food and entertainment. This creates more jobs, supports families, and gives a boost to small businesses.

“Cruise tourism continues to play a vital role in supporting local communities and delivering meaningful economic benefits across the island,” read an official post by Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Cruise ship passengers can also hike the Pitons, mud-bath in Sulphur Springs, zip-line across lush rainforests, and relax on beautiful beaches like Anse Chastanet and Reduit Beach. They can experience the warm hospitality of the people of Saint Lucia and its traditions.

Cruise Schedule – January

January 18

Emerald Sakara – Capacity: 100

January 19

MSC Virtuoso – Capacity: 6,334

January 20

Wind Surf – Capacity: 310

Odyssey of the Seas – Capacity: 4,905

Explora 2 – Capacity: 100

January 21

Iona – Capacity: 6,509

Enchanted Princess – Capacity: 3,660

Norwegian Sky – Capacity: 2,004

Costa Fascinosa – Capacity: 3,780

Wind Surf – Capacity: 310

January 22

Viking Sea – Capacity: 930

Norwegian Epic – Capacity: 4,228

January 23

AIDSol – Capacity: 2,202

Renaissance – Capacity: 1,440

MS Insignia – Capacity: 824

Royal Clipper – Capacity: 227

January 24

AIDAPerla – Capacity: 3400

Caribbean Princess – Capacity: 3,142

Silver Spirit – Capacity: 540

Le Bellot – Capacity: 182

January 25