Belize to host 97th Baron Bliss Harbour Regatta

Belize: The 97th edition of the annual Baron Bliss Harbour Regatta is being organized by the Belize City Council, in association with the Baron Bliss Harbour Regatta Committee at Seashore Drive in the Buttonwood Bay Area. It will start at 11:00 am and will conclude at 8:00 pm on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

The festival offers a day full of local foods, live entertainment, activities for kids, and the spectators’ choice of sailing races in the harbor. Food enthusiasts, from across the world, visit Belize during this time of the year to enjoy local cuisines and participate in various festivities, both alone and with their friends and families.

The Baron Bliss Harbour Regatta is a part of National Heroes and Beneficiaries Day. It honors the memories of Baron Henry Edward Ernest Victor Bliss and is a national public holiday in Belize.

Variety of Food Options

Rice and beans

BBQ

Wings

Mexican tacos

Stuffed peppers

Burgers

Mini pancakes

Elotes

Beef

Fried chicken

Chicken fingers

Ceviche

Salpicon

Garnaches

Cakes

Pork

Nuggets

Cupcakes

Churros

Pizza

Corn dogs

Panko dogs

Tostados

Esquites

Chips and dips

Nachos

Cheese fries

Tarts

Italian sausage

Shrimp

Enchiladas

Cheesy fries

Cheesecake

Belize Continued Tradition

Baron Bliss Harbor Regatta is a traditional festival celebrated for over 9 decades. It was first launched in 1927, a year after Baron Bliss’ death in 1926. He left a fortune of around 1.8 million in Belize dollars to a trust for the betterment of the people of Belize. The remaining amount, not sent to any trust, was used to fund many national projects which included public works and cultural institutions.

Each year, the regatta takes place during the National Heroes and Beneficiaries Day. Many sailing competitions, community get togethers, and other cultural events are held in Belize City.

Sailing Races and Regatta Activities

The Baron Bliss Harbour Regatta features sailing events, which will take place in the waters of Belize City, between Moho Caye and the coastal area near Seashore Drive. It uses a traditional triangular course which has been the main track for many years in this event.

Sailors, taking part in this event, represent various regions of the counties. They will compete in many sailing classes as part of the regatta tradition.