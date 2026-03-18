West Indies Women announce unchanged squad for T20I series against top-ranked Australia

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the T20 International squad for the 3-match series between West Indies women’s cricket team and Australia from March 19 - 23, 2026. No changes have been made to the squad. The three matches in the series will be played at Arnos Vale in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The teams will also play a three-match ODI series after the T20Is in Warner Park Stadium in St. Kitts and Nevis. These matches will run from March 27 to April 2, 2026. The tour was also scheduled to feature a Test match, but was dropped to focus on white-ball cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Their series against Australia follows their three match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which they lost 2-1. The team showed great performance in the final match, with Captain Hayley Matthews scoring a century, leading the team to a six-wicket win.

The series is important for the preparation for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place later this year in the United Kingdom. Australia tops the ranking of women’s cricket teams in T20I format, whereas the West Indies ranks fifth.

Head Coach Shane Deitz said that the team is looking forward to playing against Australia, which is the number one ranked team in ODI and T20I formats. He also said that these matches are a great opportunity for the team to see how they are preparing for the World Cup. “Playing against the best team in the world, we can see where our deficiencies are and where things are working well as we look forward to the tournament in June in England,” he added.

Deitz further said that the team has not played against Australia in a competitive setting since October 2023. “We haven't played them in a competitive match since October 2023, so it'll be good to see the progression of the team since that last meeting, namely in how much we've improved in certain areas and where we still need to improve moving forward,” noted the head coach.

The matches will be aired live on ESPN and Disney+ streaming service. In addition, entry will be free for all matches, as fans will be able to support their teams live at the stadium.

West Indies Women’s T20 Squad vs Australia

Hayley Matthews (captain)

Chinelle Henry (vice-captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Eboni Brathwaite

Shemaine Campbelle

Jahzara Claxton

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Jannillea Glasgow

Shawnisha Hector

Zaida James

Qiana Joseph

Mandy Mangru

Karishma Ramharack

Stafanie Taylor

Series Schedule (All matches start at 6:30 pm)