Masked Men Escape After Attempted Vehicle Break-In in Piarco, Police Investigate

Four masked men fled after being confronted by off-duty officers during a pre-dawn attempted vehicle break-in at an apartment complex in Oropune Gardens.

Trinidad and Tobago: Local authorities are searching for a group of masked men who were caught attempting to break into a vehicle during a pre-dawn incident in Oropune Gardens, Piarco, on Friday June 5th. Reportedly as of Monday, no arrests have been made by the officers.

According to policae reports, the incident took place on Friday, at around 2:45 a.m., when an off-duty police officer who was in the area of Oropune Gardens noticed a group of suspicious men in the apartment complex's parking area attempting to tamper the parked vehicle.

Reportedly, the officer noticed three masked men dressed in dark clothing who were trying to break into a vehicle which was parked between residential buildings, following which he contacted the owner of the vehicle, who is also a police officer.

The owner of the vehicle then came out and both of them then approached the suspects and identified themselves as police officers. While the officers were questioning the group of men, a loud explosion believed to be a gun shot was heard by the officers.

Following which one of them searched the area and discovered a fourth individual, similarly dressed to the others. Fearing for their safety, one of the officers then discharged his licensed firearm in the direction of the fourth suspect, forcing him to flee the scene.

While the other three men who were being interrogated by the officers ran into nearby bushes and escaped the scene before the arrival of responding officers.

Following their escape, officers searched the area but found no suspects as they all already fled the scene. However, the search led to the discovery of a backpack of the suspects, containing tools believed to be used for vehicle thefts or break-ins.

The Crime Scene Investigators then responded to the scene and processed the area from where they recovered several spent shell casings and seized it as evidence. No injuries have been reported.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are actively searching for the suspects. Officers are urging people with information to come forward and assist them with their ongoing enquiries.

As of Monday, June 8, no arrests have been made as investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when it becomes available.