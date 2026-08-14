Barbuda Airport to be renamed Burton-Nibbs International Airport on November 1

Antigua and Barbuda: Barbuda’s International Airport will officially be renamed to Burton-Nibbs International Airport on November 1, as Antigua and Barbuda will celebrate its 45th anniversary of its independence.



It will honor two prominent individuals from Barbuda, Sir Eric Burton and former member of parliament Arthur Nibbs. This decision recognizes their services and their participation in the development of Antigua and Barbuda politically and economically.



The renaming ceremony will take place as part of the country’s independence day celebrations. A number of streets in Barbuda will also receive formal names.



The airport was opened on October 3, 2024, as a replacement for the former Codrington Airport. It was built with a runway length of 6,100 feet and supports both commercial and private international flights. This airport is currently managed by Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority.



Barbuda’s International Airport was developed as part of the government’s efforts to improve the island’s infrastructure and support economic activities. Officials have linked the facility to opportunities in tourism, investment, trading, and employment.



The decision by the Antigua and Barbuda Cabinet to rename the airport after Burton and Nibbs was initially made in September 2024 after discussing it with the citizens of Barbuda.



Arthur Nibbs was one of the delegates who travelled to Lancaster House in London in 1980 for discussions which led to the development of the Constitution of Antigua and Barbuda. He continued working in Barbuda on economic development.



Sir Eric Burton was also a former Barbuda parliamentarian. He worked as the Leader of the Opposition from 1984 to 1989 and is known for his contribution in politics, agriculture, and fishing industries. In 2012, he was awarded the national title of Knight Commander. Sir Eric Burton passed away in 2021 at the age of 90 years.



Antigua and Barbuda gained their independence from Britain on November 1, 1981. The 2026 anniversary marks the island’s 45 years of independence.