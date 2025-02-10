Key St. Kitts and Nevis ministries receive state-of-art video-conferencing equipment

The Joseph Nathaniel France Hospital and Ministry of Foreign Affairs received Aver A30 cameras on February 5, 2025.

The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan has continued its distribution of state-of-the-art videoconferencing equipment to its government counterparts on the Caribbean island-state. The latest beneficiaries included the office of Joseph Nathaniel France Hospital and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Port Zante near Basseterre.

The equipment handed over on February 5, 2025, included Aver A30 Universal cameras.

The donations were handed over to various government officials by Rolhensha Henry, second secretary of the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan.

The embassy also thanked officials of St. Kitts and Nevis, including Curtis Martin, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health; Dr Jenson Morton, director of Health Institutions; Lindsey Maynard, Director of Operations at St. Kitts and Nevis’s JNF General Hospital; and Marva Pinney, Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for accepting the equipment.

The state-of-the-art equipment are expected to help the officials to facilitate virtual meetings.

The AVer A30 All-in-one camera, which has a combination of a web camera, document camera, microphone, and speaker, is considered the world’s first multifunction camera fitted with AI audio. The device comes with 4k camera quality, flexible angles, a picture-in-picture interface, a built-in-speaker and a built-in-microphone with AI audio technology.

Cameras to schools

In January 2025, the embassy gifted AVer A30 cameras to secondary schools in St. Kitts and Nevis to facilitate the implementation of the sister-school initiative with Taiwanese schools and other programmes that require modern video-conferencing equipment.

Five schools were among the beneficiaries and they include: Basseterre High School, Cayon High School, Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Saddlers Secondary School, and Washington Archibald High School.

The ambassador of St Kitts and Nevis to Taiwan, Donya L. Francis, invited secondary and elementary schools which are interested to reach out to the embassy for a possible pairing with a school in Taiwan.

In 2024, Taiwan’s AVer Information Inc. and the Global International Educational Exchanges Major Alliance (GIEEMA) donated 10 cameras to the embassy.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ ties with Taiwan

St. Kitts and Nevis has enjoyed close ties with Taiwan over the decades. They have seen cooperation and exchange in various areas and currently, Taiwan is playing a major role in constructing the Caribbean island-state’s new JNF climate-smart hospital. In May 2024, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis signed an agreement with Taiwan’s Overseas Engineering and Construction Company, a leading construction firm, to set up the new hospital to boost its healthcare and medical tourism sectors.

On Friday, February 7, Prime Minister Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis thanked the Taiwanese team, including its ambassador to his country, Michael Lin, for its support to St. Kitts and Nevis and called Taiwan a “best friend”.