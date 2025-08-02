Caribbean Airlines adds flights services ahead of Spice Mas 2025 to boost regional travel

The new services are part of the airline’s “Welcome home” initiative, as Caribbean Airlines aim to connect families, friends, and festival-goers with more convenient and comfortable flight options.

Caribbean Airlines Limited recently announced additional flight services between Trinidad, Barbados, and Grenada to create a more convenient vacation schedule for August 2025, to celebrate the return of Spice Mas 2025. The new services will provide more options for travelers to experience these beautiful islands – whether it be the Spice Mas revelers or those looking for a peaceful retreat after the celebrations.

The new services are part of the airline’s “Welcome home” initiative, as Caribbean Airlines aim to connect families, friends, and festival-goers with more convenient and comfortable flight options. Notably, the recently introduced flights by Caribbean Airlines are expected to enhance travel in the region, thus bolstering tourism, business, and familial ties between the regions.

Boosted tourism and ticket purchase

These increased flight services will not only boost tourism, but will also help support the islands’ local economies through increased visitor number. The travelers will help profit local businesses, including hotel owners, street vendors, tour guides, and taxi operators.

Passengers can book their tickets early through the airline’s official website - caribbean-airlines.com, for the best ticket prices and seat options. The Caribbean Airlines are encouraging travelers to purchase their flight tickets early as seats are limited and subject to availability.

Flight Schedule - Trinidad, Barbados, and Grenada

Friday, August 8 and 15 – Flight number BW232 will fly from Barbados to Grenada. It will depart at 3:30 pm and will arrive at 4:30 pm. The same flight will leave Grenada at 5:30 pm and will arrive in Barbados at 6:15 pm.

Saturday, August 2; Monday, August 4; Tuesday, August 5; Friday, August 8 – Flight number BW431 will fly from Grenada to Trinidad with the departure time being 1:30 pm and the arrival time being 2:15 pm.

Friday, August 15 - Flight BW430 will depart from Trinidad at 11:50 pm and will arrive in Grenada at 12:35 pm.