Jamaica’s 19th General Elections set for September 3, 2025, as nominations close

Jamaica: The 19th General Elections in Jamaica have been scheduled for Wednesday September 3, 2025. It was announced by Prime Minister and head of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Dr Andrew Holness during a mass rally on August 10. In addition, the Nominations Day took place on August 18.

During the Nominations Day, JLP and the strongest opposition party, the People’s National Party (PNP) under the leadership of Mark Godling, nominated their candidates for a total of 63 constituencies. Several other smaller parties participating in the elections, include Jamaica Progressive Party (47 candidates), United Independent’s Congress (7 candidates), and People’s Political Party which will run as independents as they are not registered in the Electoral Commission of Jamaica’s (EOJ) register.

Altogether, 189 candidates are officially running in this general election, consisting of 136 men and 53 women. Along with this, by-elections for four local government divisions - Chancery Hall, Olympic gardens, Seivwright Gardens, and Denham Town - will be held on the same day.

According to the Electoral Commission, approximately 2,077,799 voters will be casting a ballot. These voters will include even those citizens who do not have a voter card but their names are available on the voters’ list.

The EOJ shared that over 7000 polling stations have been allocated which will be located across the island. Also to note is that Special Services Voting Day will take place on August 29, allowing members of the security forces and officials to vote ahead of the elections on September 3.

In the present election environment, both major parties (JLP and PNP) have stepped up their campaigns. The ruling party is highlighting the development made in Jamaica in various sectors, including infrastructure, economic growth and social development. While the opposition party is centering its campaigns on issues of governance, cost of living and the call for a change in leadership.