Dominica to welcome six cruise ships in third week of December

From December 15 to 21, Dominica will host six cruise ships, offering visitors a chance to explore its natural beauty, engage in adventure activities and enjoy local delicacies while supporting local businesses.
16th of December 2025
Dominica: The cruise schedule for the third week of December has officially been released by the Ministry of Tourism. Dominica is expecting a total of six cruise ships from December 15 to 21, 2025. These include MV Koningsdam, MV Valiant Lady, MV Jewel of the Seas, MV Marella Discovery, MV Grand Princess, and MV Mein Schiff 2.
During this week, the island nation will once again open its ports to thousands of visitors, arriving to explore the beautiful and natural beauty of Dominica. There are several activities for different kinds of people to enjoy from volcanic black sand beaches and calmer golden ones to Morne Trois National Park and Kalingo Barane Aute.
For tourists seeking adventures, there are activities like snorkeling (Champagne Reef), diving (Scott’s Head Bay), Hiking (Boiling lake, Titou Gorge), and canyoning through waterfalls. People visiting Dominica for relaxation can enjoy their time at Mero and Purple Turtle. Photographers and scenic lovers can enjoy the dramatic view at Batibou and Pointe Baptiste.
Visitors can also try Dominica’s local delicacies like Sancocho, Pica Pollo, La Bandera Dominicana, and Tostones. In addition, the boost in cruise tourism also helps local businesses like street vendors, tour guides, taxi operators, hotel owners, and craft shops.
Cruise Schedule - December 15 to 21
- MV Koningsdam - December 15, 2025 - 4173 passengers - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) - ETA: 8am, ETD: 5pm
- MV Valiant Lady - December 16, 2025 - 3350 passengers - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) - ETA: 8am, ETD: 5pm
- MV Jewel of the Seas - December 17, 2025 - 2702 passengers - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) - ETA: 8am, ETD: 6pm
- MV Marella Discovery - December 18, 2025 - 2124 passengers - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) - ETA: 8am, ETD: 6pm
- MV Grand Princess - December 18, 2025 - 3100 passengers - Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB)- ETA: 8am, ETD: 6pm
- MV Mein Schiff 2 - December 20, 2025 - 4100 passengers - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) - ETA: 7:30am, ETD: 5pm
