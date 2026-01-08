Guyana Court sentences two men to long prison terms for sexual offenses against children

In a landmark ruling, the Berbice High Court sentenced two men to lengthy prison terms for sexually abusing children, with Justice Kissoon emphasizing the need for strong sentences to deter such crimes and protect vulnerable minors.

Guyana: The Berbice High Court sentenced long terms of imprisonment to two men found guilty of sexual offenses against children below the age of 16 in different cases on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Justice Sandil Kissoon said that the severe sentences were given as the men abused their position of trust and to deter others and protect young vulnerable children in society.

Case #1

D’Andre Perry, 27, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for having sexual intercourse with a child under 16. The incident took place on October 19, 2024 in Berbice. Perry had gotten a 5-year old girl into his home when she went to visit her grandfather. During the attack, the child cried for help. Perry left the scene on his bike. The victim had sustained severe injuries and lost nearly a liter of blood. She underwent an emergency surgery.

Perry was taken into custody a week later at a bus park in Georgetown. He appeared before Justice Kissoon and entered a plea of guilty. The court said that the child was Perry’s young female relative. Justice Kissoon also said that Perry was in a position of trust which he failed to use to protect the child. He noted that sexual violence in communities weakens the moral base of society.

A report by Senior Social Services Officer Judith Fulton noted that Perry was raised in an orphanage and was a part of the Ministry of Social Protection staff. The report also stated that Perry was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the offense.

During the court hearing, Perry apologized to the victim and her family. He said he was regretful and took full responsibility. He asked the court for forgiveness and received a 15 year sentence.

Case #2

In a separate case, Sanjay Peter was given 23 years in prison for sexual activity with a child under the age of 16. A 12 member jury found him guilty of the rape of a five year old boy which happened eight years ago.

Peter raped a boy, who was a family member, in between July 1 and August 5, 2018. He was aware the child was under 15 years of age. State Counsel Cicela Corbin presented the case with seven witnesses. Peter was represented by Attorney-at-Law Kevin Morgan.

A probation report showed that some of the residents did not support Peter and said that they do not trust him with children. During the time of the offense, he was in a common-law relationship for four years.

The court said that the case was affected by multiple factors, including the age of the victim and the long-term psychological harm caused to the victim. Despite ordering Peter to participate in rehabilitation programmes for sexual offenders, Judge Kissoon told him that he is “not worthy to dwell among humans.”

The mother of the 8-year old victim told the media that her husband committed suicide two weeks after the incident as he was continuously teased by his colleagues. She further shared that her son keeps blaming himself for the death of his father.