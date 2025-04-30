Caribbean Music Awards return in 2025, spotlighting Culture, Creativity, and Global Talent

The Caribbean Music Awards will be held on August 28, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York.

The Caribbean Music Awards is all set to return, celebrating musical talent and rich musical heritage. The 2025 edition will feature over 150 nominees across more than 40 categories. Several artists have received more than one nomination that reflects their strong impact and presence in the Caribbean music industry.

The Caribbean Music Awards is scheduled to take place on 28th August, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. It serves a platform that recognizes, honours and celebrates Caribbean talent who have made significant contributions to the enhancement of the music and the development of their rich and diverse culture. It is a grand platform which is known for celebrating influential figures with the Caribbean music scene.

This year, the nominations are being led by Masicka and Shenseea, each receiving seven, followed by Roberts and Kes with six nominations. Renowned artists such as Vybz Kartel, Nailah Blackman, Chronic Law, and Kranium have each five nominations.

Meanwhile, the artists including, Bunji Garlin, Romain Virgo, and Lila Iké each received four nominations.

New Categories unveiled at Caribbean Music Awards 2025

This year, the Caribbean Music Awards have also introduced seven new categories. These additions made by the authorities highlights the diversity and creative energy of the Caribbean music. The nominees added includes

• Reggae Collaboration of the Year

• Reggae Song of the Year

• Female International DJ of the Year

• Caribbean Fusion Song of the Year

• Caribbean R&B Artist of the Year

• Zess-Steam Artist of the Year

• Gospel Song of the Year

Nominees for the Caribbean Music Awards 2025

The nominees for the awards in different categories include,

Zess-Steam Artist of the Year

• Lady Lava

• Father Philis

• Nelly Cottoy

• Sackie

• Trinidad Killa

• Yung Bredda

Reggae – Album of the Year

• Bugle – “Apex”

• Etana – “Nectar of Goods”

• Mortimer – “From Within”

• Romain Virgo – “The Gentle Man”

• UB40 – “UB45”

• Various Artists – “Bob Marley: One

• Love – Music Inspired by the Film

Dancehall – Album of the Year

• Dexta Daps – “Trilogy”

• Govana – “Legacy”

• Shenseea – “Never Gets Late Here”

• Spice – “Mirror 25”

• Vybz Kartel – “First Week Out”

Caribbean R&B Artist of the Year

• Amanda Reifer

• Dexta Daps

• D’yani

• Kranium

• Monéa

• Tosh Alexander

Caribbean Fusion Artist of the Year

• 5 Two

• Kalash

• Kanis

• Michael Robinson

• Naika

• Stefflon Don

Music Event of the Year

• Buju Banton – “Long Walk to Freedom”

• Dominica World Creole Festival

• Patrice Roberts – “I am Woman”

• Konpa Kingdom

• Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival

• Soca Brainwash

• Stink and Dutty

• Vybz Kartel – “Freedom Street”

Dancehall Song of the Year

• “Squash” – Big Breeze

• “Comet” – Vybz Kartel

• “Fiesta” – Armani

• “Happy Birthday” – Busy Signal

• “Higher Life” – Kranium & Chronic Law

• “Hit & Run” – Shenseea, Masicka & Di Genius

• “What’s Up (Big Buddy)” – Jada Kingdom

• “Whites” – Masicka

Soca Song of the Year

• “Anxiety” – Patrice Roberts

• “Best Self” – Nailah Blackman & Lyrikal

• “Blessing” – Blaka Dan

• “Carnival Contract” – Bunji Garlin

• “Carnival Jumbie” – Problem Child

• “DNA” – Mical Teja

• “In the Center” – Gbm Nutron & Farmer Nappy

• “Someone Else” – Trilla G, Litleboy, & Quan

Reggae Song of the Year

• “Been There Before” – Romain Virgo feat. Masicka

• “Thank You Lord” – Bugle & Buju Banton & Damian “Jr Gong” Marley

• “Fry Plantain” – Lila Iké & Joey Badass

• “Haunted” – Pressure

• “Legend Legend” – Protoje

• “Never See Us Fall” – Marlon Asher & Sizzla

• “Pile Up” – Alaine

• “Praise Jah To The Moonlight” – YG Marley