Shenseea's historic MOBO win: First female Jamaican artist to clinch Best Caribbean Music Act

Shenseea's win at the 2025 MOBO Awards, held at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, highlighted a significant achievement for Jamaican artists, with both her and Vybz Kartel shining on the international stage.

Dancehall star, Shenseaa has registered history by winning the MOBO Award 2025 for the Best Caribbean Music Act, becoming the first female Jamaican artist to earn the title. This marks her second MOBO win, outshined big names like Spice, Popcaan, Skillibeng, YG Marley, and Valiant to walk away with the honour of Best Caribbean Music Act.

The award ceremony, which took place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle in the United Kingdom on Tuesday marked to be a significant achievement as their artists, including Vybz Kartel and Shenseea both shone on the international stage. This marks the second win by Shenseaa as she initially won in 2021 for Best Reggae Act, where she broke a 25-year streak of male winners since the inception of category in 1996.

Shenseaa has been ruling the music world with her remarkable performances as she recently dropped her album, “Never Gets Late Here” in May 2024. The album features collabs with Coi Leray, Wizkid, Anitta, Masicka and Di Genius. The album has already become a 2025 Grammy contender for Best Reggae Album.

After winning the award, Shenseaa expressed gratitude to God and called it a big win for Jamaica. She said that she always wanted to win a MOBO Award and dedicated to all her fans, family members and her lovers. She added that she is beyond grateful for the love and acknowledgement, she has received for her music.

MOBO Awards

The MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards are an annual British music event celebrating excellence in genres of Black origin, including hip-hop, grime, UK drill, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music. The MOBO awards has broadened its categories with a vision to recognize the contributions made by Black artists.

These awards were first started in 1996 and were held every year until 2017. After a wait of 4 years, they returned back in 2021 and 2022, took a gap in 2023 and resumed in 2024.