Shenseea's historic MOBO win: First female Jamaican artist to clinch Best Caribbean Music Act
Shenseea's win at the 2025 MOBO Awards, held at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, highlighted a significant achievement for Jamaican artists, with both her and Vybz Kartel shining on the international stage.
20th of February 2025
Dancehall star, Shenseaa has registered history by winning the MOBO Award 2025 for the Best Caribbean Music Act, becoming the first female Jamaican artist to earn the title. This marks her second MOBO win, outshined big names like Spice, Popcaan, Skillibeng, YG Marley, and Valiant to walk away with the honour of Best Caribbean Music Act.
The award ceremony, which took place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle in the United Kingdom on Tuesday marked to be a significant achievement as their artists, including Vybz Kartel and Shenseea both shone on the international stage. This marks the second win by Shenseaa as she initially won in 2021 for Best Reggae Act, where she broke a 25-year streak of male winners since the inception of category in 1996.
Shenseaa has been ruling the music world with her remarkable performances as she recently dropped her album, “Never Gets Late Here” in May 2024. The album features collabs with Coi Leray, Wizkid, Anitta, Masicka and Di Genius. The album has already become a 2025 Grammy contender for Best Reggae Album.
After winning the award, Shenseaa expressed gratitude to God and called it a big win for Jamaica. She said that she always wanted to win a MOBO Award and dedicated to all her fans, family members and her lovers. She added that she is beyond grateful for the love and acknowledgement, she has received for her music.
MOBO Awards
The MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards are an annual British music event celebrating excellence in genres of Black origin, including hip-hop, grime, UK drill, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music. The MOBO awards has broadened its categories with a vision to recognize the contributions made by Black artists.
These awards were first started in 1996 and were held every year until 2017. After a wait of 4 years, they returned back in 2021 and 2022, took a gap in 2023 and resumed in 2024.
Latest
- From Athlete to Music Icon: Virgil Hodge to perform at St Kitts Music Festival 2025
-
Culture in D’ park 2025 returns to celebrate carnival culture of Trinidad
-
St. Kitts Music Festival 2025: Lineup revealed for three nights of legendary music and entertainment
-
Dorian Layne and Akeil Bute: Vincentian Netballers set to compete in MNAJ InterCaribbean Male Premiership
-
Passengers aboard three vessels explore historical sites and vibrant offerings of St Kitts and Nevis
Related Articles
10th of September 2024
22nd of December 2023
24th of February 2023
28th of September 2022
11th of April 2022
20th of November 2020