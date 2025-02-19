From struggles to success: Vybz Kartel becomes first Jamaican to receive MOBO Impact Award

Vybz Kartel expresses gratitude for support from family, fans, and newfound beliefs in faith, change, and forgiveness after his release.

Dancehall world boss, Vybz Kartel became the first-ever Jamaican to be honoured with MOBO Impact Award. The award ceremony was held in Newcastle, England on February 18. While receiving the honour, the singer highlighted about his 13 years of personal and professional struggles, echoing the words, ‘God is the Greatest’.

“Got locked up in prison for thirteen years. And then, diagnosed with Graves' disease. Now, I am fighting against my illness and is trying to keep my family together. Look at vibes,” said Vybz Kartel.

The singer expressed delight at being able to get back to normalcy after being released from prison. He emphasised on the support received from his family members, fans and lovers. He extended his gratitude for all the love and noted that now he believes in three things, i.e, faith, change and forgiveness.

Spice presents award to Vybz Kartel

The award was presented to Vybz Kartel by Queen of the Dancehall, Spice. While presenting the honour, Spice took an indirect dig and said that “the world ‘legend is often an overused one, but in this case, it almost doesn't do him justice, the winner of the MOBO Impact Award is none other than the King of Dancehall, Vybz Kartel.”

Kartel who was also nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category failed to receive the award as it went to legend Bob Marley for his One Love – Music Inspired by the Film. Kartel accepted the award alongside his son, Likkle Vybz and his fiancée, Sidem Öztürk, thanking God for his blessings and his family for being a stronger pillar of strength in his ups and downs.

He therefore, ensured all his fans to continuing to work, aiming to entertain and please them with good music.

MOBO Impact Award

The 25th edition of the MOBO Impact Award is a celebration of black music and culture in the United Kingdom. The award ceremony recognizes homegrown and international artists from diverse scenes including hip-hop, R&B, grime, jazz, and Afrobeats.

In the recent year, the MOBO has broadened its categories to recognize the contributions made by Black artists. These awards first started in 1996 and were held every year until 2017. After a hiatus of 4 years, they returned back in 2021 and 2022, took a gap in 2023 and restarted in 2024.