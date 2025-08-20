19-year-old charged in shooting death of Uriah Palmer at Vigil in Gregory Park, St Catherine
The accused, identified as Adriano Anderson, also known as 'Handman,' faces charges following the tragic incident.
20th of August 2025
Jamaica: A nineteen-year old man has been formally charged on Monday, August 18, with the shooting death of a man at a vigil in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine. The man has been identified as Adriano Anderson, also known as “Handman.”
According to police reports, the incident occurred during the early hours of Thursday, August 14. The victim was 31-year old Uriah Palmer, also called ‘Children’, was a labourer at Caymanas Gardens in Gregory Park.
Details of the incident
At around 2:00 am, Palmer attended a vigil in the area engaged in a short conversation with Anderson, a mechanic of Carliss Drive in Gregory Park. It is alleged that during the exchange, the suspect suddenly pulled out a handgun and shot Palmer.
After shooting, Anderson escaped the crime scene on foot while Palmer was taken to a hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical team, he was pronounced dead. The incident left the local community shocked as it unfolded during what was meant to be a peaceful vigil.
Police Investigation and Court Proceedings
Although Anderson initially fled from the crime scene, investigators revealed that Anderson turned himself over to the police the following day on Friday, August 15. He was interrogated in the presence of his lawyer and was formally charged on Monday.
According to law enforcement officers, the court date is in the process of being arranged and it will be Anderson's first appearance in the St Catherine Parish Court. In addition, the exact motive for the shooting is not known as the investigation is still in progress.
In Gregory Park, there has been an increase in crime which raises the issue of resident safety. The local authorities are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may help solve this case.
Latest
- Guyana: GECOM Hosts Orientation for 700 Observers Ahead of September 1 Elections
-
Dominica invests heavily in Port upgrades to boost cruise industry and promote Sustainability
-
19-year-old charged in shooting death of Uriah Palmer at Vigil in Gregory Park, St Catherine
-
St Kitts and Nevis celebrates National Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka, showcasing Culture and Talent to the World
-
New Magistrate’s Court and Fire Station to boost services in Grand Bay and South Dominica
Related Articles
8th of November 2024
5th of July 2024
2nd of January 2024
27th of March 2023
9th of April 2022