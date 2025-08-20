19-year-old charged in shooting death of Uriah Palmer at Vigil in Gregory Park, St Catherine

The accused, identified as Adriano Anderson, also known as 'Handman,' faces charges following the tragic incident.

Jamaica: A nineteen-year old man has been formally charged on Monday, August 18, with the shooting death of a man at a vigil in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine. The man has been identified as Adriano Anderson, also known as “Handman.”

According to police reports, the incident occurred during the early hours of Thursday, August 14. The victim was 31-year old Uriah Palmer, also called ‘Children’, was a labourer at Caymanas Gardens in Gregory Park.

Details of the incident

At around 2:00 am, Palmer attended a vigil in the area engaged in a short conversation with Anderson, a mechanic of Carliss Drive in Gregory Park. It is alleged that during the exchange, the suspect suddenly pulled out a handgun and shot Palmer.

After shooting, Anderson escaped the crime scene on foot while Palmer was taken to a hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical team, he was pronounced dead. The incident left the local community shocked as it unfolded during what was meant to be a peaceful vigil.

Police Investigation and Court Proceedings

Although Anderson initially fled from the crime scene, investigators revealed that Anderson turned himself over to the police the following day on Friday, August 15. He was interrogated in the presence of his lawyer and was formally charged on Monday.

According to law enforcement officers, the court date is in the process of being arranged and it will be Anderson's first appearance in the St Catherine Parish Court. In addition, the exact motive for the shooting is not known as the investigation is still in progress.

In Gregory Park, there has been an increase in crime which raises the issue of resident safety. The local authorities are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may help solve this case.