American Airlines launches twice-daily Miami–Dominica flights

The expanded flights are expected to boost tourism, create jobs and improve travel options for visitors to Dominica.

Dominica: American Airlines announced twice-daily nonstop flights between Miami and Dominica, marking a big step for the island’s tourism and economic growth. The new flights began on December 18, 2025, and doubled the number of daily nonstop flights from South Florida.

The government of Dominica highlighted these expanded services as a component of larger efforts to increase tourism traffic, attract more visitors, and present new economic prospects for citizens. They have been working closely with international airlines to make travel easier for people, while also preserving the island’s special features.

Miami has been Dominica’s primary point of entry for US travelers. To address the long-term challenges of limited options during busy seasons, these new services have been added. With the introduction of twice daily non stop flights from major US cities, travelers now have more flexibility and improved options for same day connections.

According to tourism authorities, increased air traffic will lead to higher hotel occupancy, creating more jobs and profiting small businesses across the island. In addition, these new services follow United Airlines' increased capacity, highlighting their growing faith in Dominica as a destination to accommodate a large number of travelers..

Dominica appeals to those seeking natural settings and experience-driven vacations. Large parts of the island are covered in rain forest and protected areas, including the Morne Trois Pitons National Park (a UNESCO World Heritage Site). Visitors can also enjoy adventurous activities like hiking trails, waterfalls, hot springs and volcanic features.

The government of Dominica also continues to promote a sustainable tourism approach. Hotels like Fort Young Hotel in Roseau and Secret Bay on the west coast ensure growth in tourism, keeping in mind the island’s environment and communities.

The government said that tourism growth is not only related to the number of visitors, but also to improving the lives of the citizens, overall economy, and long-term resilience. The US Airlines new service is a step toward protecting Dominica’s natural and cultural heritage.