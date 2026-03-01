LIAT Air Expands Caribbean Network with New Routes to Antigua and Montego Bay

LIAT Air will resume flights between Guadeloupe and Antigua from May 1, 2026, and launch a new route to Montego Bay, Jamaica in July.

Antigua and Barbuda: Liat Air has introduced two new direct services from Guadeloupe Maryse Condé International Airport to expand travel into the Caribbean. Flight services will resume between Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP) and Antigua from May 1, 2026.

The flights in Antigua will operate twice per week on Fridays and Sundays using the ATR 42 aircraft (48 seats). These services will be increased to four weekly flights from July 2026, with the additional weekly rotations on Embraer ERJ 145 aircrafts (50 seats). It will be a year-round service to the island nation.

The re-introduction of the Antiguan route is also of great benefit in terms of island connection. It will also improve travelling for people, by connecting the island to the United States and United Kingdom. Antigua is also providing more flight options to cities like New York and London.

A new route has also been introduced to Montego Bay, Jamaica, which will begin from the first week of July this year. The flights will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays - on a year-round basis, using Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft. It will be beneficial for the island as more travelers will gain easy access to visit Jamaica in time for the famous “Reggae Sumfest.”

The Chairman of Board of Guadeloupe Maryse Condé Airport, Alain Bievre said, “The reopening of Antigua, a historic route, and the opening of a new gateway to the Greater Caribbean with Montego Bay in Jamaica mark a major step for Guadeloupe Maryse Condé. These routes, which follow new services to the southern Caribbean islands, Toronto and Quebec, realize the diversification strategy adopted by the Management Board.”

He further said that the continuation of the partnership is a result of close collaboration with the local partners. It will improve air connections and help boost tourism, business, and cultural exchange.

LIAT Air expands regional network

CEO of Liat Air, Hafsah Abdulsalam, also shared her excitement to expand their regional network. She added, “Reconnecting Antigua with Guadeloupe restores a vital link between our Islands, one that strengthens family ties, fuels economic activity, and enriches the cultural fabric of the Caribbean.”

Talking about the new route to Jamaica, Abdulsalam explained that it opens “one of the region’s most dynamic tourism markets” from both Caribbean and European air markets. She said, “Montego Bay is already a key destination within the Liat Air network, and extending direct access from Guadeloupe enhances travel options and deepens integration across the Greater Caribbean.”

The CEO of Liat Air also thanked the Guadeloupe Maryse Condé International Airport and Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport for working together to make air travel more accessible and comfortable for travelers, businesses, and communities.