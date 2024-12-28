Tobago to welcome over 19,000 cruise visitors in January 2025

Thousands of visitors are set to arrive at the Scarborough and Charlotteville ports.

28th of December 2024

Tobago is all set to receive more than 19,000 cruise visitors in the next month, January, 2025. As per reports, around 12 vessels are expected to dock at two different ports of the island.

The Tobago Tourism Authority shared the comprehensive time- table of the cruise ships to be docked at the shores of the country in the coming month. 

Sharing the schedule on their official Facebook account, the authorities said, “The new year will be off to a hectic start with 12 cruise ships scheduled to grace the unspoilt shores of Tobago in January.”

Scores of visitors will disembark at the Scarborough and Charlotteville ports, exploring the island's unmatched biodiversity, embracing the vibrant culture of the island and a vast array of authentic island experiences. 

The full Cruise schedule of Tobago for January 2025

Thursday, 2nd January, 2025: Seabourn Ovation (Charlotteville) 

Friday, 3rd January, 2025: Marella Voyager (Scarborough) 

Sunday, 5th January, 2025: Costa Fortuna (Scarborough) 

Sunday, 5th January, 2025: MV Sirena (Scarborough) 

Friday, 10th January, 2025: Norwegian Jade (Scarborough) 

Friday, 10th January, 2025: Star Pride (Charlotteville) 

Sunday, 12th January, 2025: Star Pride (Charlotteville)

Thursday, 16th January, 2025: Volendam (Charlotteville) 

Sunday, 19th January, 2025: Costa Fortuna (Scarborough)

Wednesday, 22nd January, 2025: Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Wednesday, 29th January, 2025: Amera Ops (Scarborough)

Friday, 31st January, 2025: Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Tobago welcomed around 15,000 visitors in December, 2024

The tourism authority of Tobago welcomed around 15,000 visitors in December, 2024, immersing them in the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests and vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation.

Around 11 vessels berthed at the shores of the country, bustling ports with excitement and entertainment. Passengers onboard the vessel explored diverse attractions of the country, including, Argyle Waterfall, Fort King George, Pirate's Bay, Store Bay Beach and many others. 

Tobago Cruise Season (2024-2025)

The Cruise Season 2024-2025 in Tobago kicked off with the arrival of ExPloris One on 5th November, 2024. The vessel brought around 144 passengers in its maiden call to the country. 

As per reports, there are 40 schedule calls from around 19 vessels, aiming to welcome around 40,000 passengers to grace the shores of Tobago. 

Shedding light on the cruise and visitor arrivals, the tourism authority of Tobago said that they are committed to offer diverse offerings to all the passengers, showcasing the best of island. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Antigua Charter Yacht Show 2024: Where Luxury Meets the Caribbean

Antigua Charter Yacht Show 2024: Where Luxury Meets the Caribbean

2nd of December 2024

Mical Teja won National Road March 2024. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Mical Teja wins National Road March 2024

15th of February 2024

In picture: María Corina Machado.

US places Sanctions on Venezuela’s oil and gas sector once again

31st of January 2024

Tourism Authority welcomes public to enjoy Saint Lucia Dive Fest 2023 || Picture Courtesy: Travel Saint Lucia (Facebook)

Tourism Authority welcomes public to enjoy Saint Lucia Dive Fest 2023

4th of September 2023

Australian Airline Qantas alerts pilots for possible communication disruption

Australian Airline Qantas alerts pilots for possible communication disruption

22nd of March 2023

International Forest Day: St Kitts and Nevis setting perfect example of preserving forest areas

International Forest Day: St Kitts and Nevis setting perfect example of preserving forest areas

21st of March 2023

Barbados: Vaccines to be available at six vaccination sites

Barbados: Vaccination schedule from February 7 to February 13

6th of February 2022

PM Roosevelt Skerrit celebrates Christmas, prays for unity and peace

26th of December 2024