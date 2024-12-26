PM Roosevelt Skerrit celebrates Christmas, prays for unity and peace

Dr Roosevelt Skerrit celebrated Christmas with family while he prayed for the citizens of his country.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit celebrated Christmas with family and urged all the citizens of the island nation to celebrate the festive season with unity, brotherhood and peace.

While extending best wishes to the citizens, the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit took to his official Facebook handle and hoped for the healthy and prosperous year for all the countrymen.

“As we celebrate this joyous season, I extend my warmest wishes to you and your families. May this Christmas bring peace, love and happiness to your homes, and may the New Year be filled with hope, health and prosperity,” noted PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Melissa Poponne Skerrit also extended best wishes to all the citizens and asked people to enjoy this holiday season with their loved ones and make lots of memories.

Botanic Gardens adorned with decorations and lights

The authorities hosted the Roseau Christmas Village, adorning and decorating Botanic Gardens with beautiful lights, celebrating the Christmas season with excitement and entertainment.

The celebration was made more enthralling with the performances by local artists, giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent, abilities and skills.

The Christmas eve turned out to be highly beneficial for the local businesses as well, offering them an opportunity to install their stalls, exhibiting, selling and promoting their locally produced goods.

The attendees were not only treated to electrifying performances of local artists but also were served with local delicacies, fostering the rich flavours and ingredients of the nation.

Successful execution of Roseau Christmas Village

Roseau Christmas Village turned out to be highly successful this year as it managed to attract a large number of crowds to the Botanic Gardens of the island nation.

Minister Melissa Skerrit hosted several events including, the Jesus Gospel Concert, Games Night, Christmas Neflix and Munch, Holiday Karaoke, Peace on Earth, Kiddies Extravaganza, Annual Children Christmas Party and much more.

The Christmas Village was celebrated throughout the Christmas season, embodying the essence of vibrant culture and creativity of the island nation.