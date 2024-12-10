Dominica’s Christmas season returns with grand opening of Roseau Christmas Village

The Christmas season is returning in Dominica with the grand opening of the official ceremony of Roseau Christmas Village in Botanic Gardens. The celebration is scheduled to take place this Friday. The Minister of Housing of Dominica, Melissa Skerrit extended welcome to the citizens to be a part of this grand celebration. She asked them […]

The celebration is scheduled to take place this Friday. The Minister of Housing of Dominica, Melissa Skerrit extended welcome to the citizens to be a part of this grand celebration.

She asked them to unwrap the magic of Christmas under the theme, “Love, Joy and Peace.”

“Christmas Season is here!!! Get ready for an epic Christmas experience!!! The official Roseau Christmas Village is opening soon!! Mark your calendars!!! Dominica’s biggest Christmas shopping event is coming,” noted Minister Melissa Skerrit.

Unlimited Entertainment Options for citizens

The Roseau Christmas Village is an event which is hosted annually by Minister Melissa Skerrit, aiming to provide diverse entertainment options to the citizens.

Minister Melissa Skerrit ensured to provide a safe and secure family-friendly environment for all citizens filled with various activities, including live music, fun and games.

She said that this celebration will offer the citizens an opportunity to showcase the rich culture and traditions of country to both residents and visitors. The Minister noted that people belonging to all ages can come together to enjoy and appreciate the true and festive spirit of Christmas season.

Huge platform for local artisans to showcase creativity

The Roseau Christmas Village also plays a significant role in attracting local businesses and artisans to showcase, sell and promote their locally produced goods.

Minister Skerrit has also asked the local artisans to secure their spot by registering their booth to be a part of the Roseau Christmas Village. These booths will be placed in the village, featuring handmade crafts, locally sourced food, drinks and much more.

Minister Melissa Skerrit expressed her desire to attract local vendors in large number, providing them with much-needed financial support for the benefit of the community. She also encouraged citizens to shop from the respective booths placed in the village, aiming to support their local entrepreneurs.

The Christmas Village will be celebrated throughout the Christmas season, aiming to promote local talent, economy and rich cultural heritage of the nation. She said that the Christmas Village embodies the essence of vibrant culture and creativity of the island nation.

Kalinago Council celebrated first-ever Christmas Village

The Kalinago Community of Dominica also celebrated their first-ever Christmas Village at Soutoma’s Park on Friday, 6th December, 2024. Several Kalinago vendors participated in the event in various competitions and activities, showcasing their culture and traditions.