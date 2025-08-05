Six Dominica students awarded full scholarships by China for University studies

A special ceremony was held at the Chinese Embassy in Morne Daniel, where Chinese Ambassador Chu Maoming announced the scholarships.

Dominica: Six students from Dominica will travel to China later this year to begin university studies on full scholarships, as part of the Chinese Government Scholarship program to support international education and cooperation.

A special ceremony took place at the Chinese Embassy in Morne Daniel, where Chinese Ambassador to Dominica, Chu Maoming announced the scholarships. He highlighted that this program plays an important role in enhancing the diplomatic relations between Dominica and China.

He said, “This year, another six students have been awarded the scholarships.” Also, it is to be reported that since the diplomatic relations between the two countries began in 2004, more than 200 students from Dominica have been awarded these scholarships.

Notably, the students will study in fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Civil Engineering. These areas are important to Dominica’s national goal of digital transformation as presented in the country’s Digital Transformation Strategy (2022-2026).

Ambassador Chu further added, “Studying in China serves as a key that unlocks doors of opportunity, allowing you to witness a broader world with your own eyes.” He said that this opportunity will allow them to experience smart living as they will have easy access to world class research facilities and learning platforms.

In addition, this event will also show the strong friendship between China and Dominica. Ambassador Chu expressed his hope and said, “We count on you to carry forward this legacy of partnership. Be a successor of natural wisdom.”

Education Minister encourages students with a powerful address

Dominica’s Minister of Education, Octavia Alfred also took to the stage at the ceremony to encourage the students to work hard. She asked them to use this chance to grow, and help their family, community, and nation to develop as well.

Minister Alfred encouraged the students to do well in their studies and carry on the legacy of Dominican academic success abroad. She also thanked the People’s Republic of China for their continuous support since 2004. “Educating our students helps build Dominica,” she noted.