Singapore to introduce No-Boarding Directives (NBDs) by 2026 to strengthen border control and public safety

The new guidelines allow immigration officers to deny entry to high-risk travellers who may pose a threat to Singapore’s health, safety, or immigration rules before they depart.

4th of August 2025

Singapore: No-Boarding Directives (NBDs) is a new border program to be introduced by 2026. It aims at stopping high-risk travelers from boarding planes or ships heading towards the country, while also improving public safety and strengthening immigration control.

These new guidelines give immigration officers power to reject high-risk travelers from visiting Singapore, if they pose any threat to the health, safety, or immigration rules prior to their departure. Any airline violating these directives, will see a fine of up to SGD 10,000 for each offense. 

Stronger screening and use of biometric data

No-Boarding Directives (NBDs) is part of a broader strategy which focuses on improving border safety with the use of advanced technology and better screening. In 2025, the number of foreign travelers turned away at the border grew by 43% as compared to the same period in 2024. This increase is due to stronger security checks and better data analysis.

Individuals who may be blocked from entering include former deportees, members of criminal or extremist groups, or those imposing a health or national security risk. They will be identified using predictive security measures and biometric data.

Increasing land border security 

Additionally, Singapore's government is preparing to further secure its land borders. Currently, the NBD system does not cover travelers by bus or private car from Malaysia. The government is, however, considering means of gaining more passenger information for land travel. 

With the number of travelers increasing to 230 million individuals in 2024, Singapore is introducing biometric screening to handle this surge of tourists. Facials or iris scans now enable numerous people to go through immigration without needing a passport. 

These reforms are designed to make a smarter, more efficient and more secure immigration process. Most travelers will get clearance faster. But for high-risk travelers, the new system will block them from entering Singapore.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

JetAir faced loss of more than US$1 million, halt Fokker 70 operations. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

JetAir faced loss of more than US$1 million, halt Fokker 70 operations

21st of June 2024

PM Drew and Premier Brantley having discussion, credits to PM's Facebook Page

PM Terrance Drew and Mark Brantley plan island’s sustainable growth

23rd of January 2024

Carnival 2024 is set for the fun in region, credits to Trinidad and Tobago band association Facebook Page

Carnival 2024 ready to spread fun in Trinidad and Tobago, calendar released

9th of January 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: PM Rowley to fly to Barbados on April 19, to meet US Representatives

Trinidad and Tobago: PM Rowley to fly to Barbados on April 19, to meet US Representatives

19th of April 2022

Dominica records 72 new COVID cases

22nd of January 2022

President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali, along with other high-rank officials from his cabinet, met with the - Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Patricia Scotland QC.

Guyanese President Ali meets Commonwealth of Nations Secretary-General Patricia Scotland

11th of January 2022

St Lucia extends night curfew till Monday

14th of September 2021

Trinidad and Tobago: National vaccination rollout program to begin on April 6

Trinidad and Tobago: National vaccination rollout program to begin on April 6

31st of March 2021